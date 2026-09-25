Mena Region Has More Women Entrepreneurs Than Ever: Are They Getting Funded?

Across the Gulf‭, ‬women looking to start businesses have more institutional support than ever‭. ‬The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism has expanded programmes and resources for female entrepreneurs‭, ‬coinciding with more women entering the business space‭. ‬As‭ ‬of March 2026‭, ‬48,257‭ ‬Emirati women are reported to be entrepreneurs‭, ‬and women own or co-own more than 114,000‭ ‬small and medium‭-‬sized enterprises across the UAE‭. ‬Separately‭, ‬the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority announced that it issued 3,058‭ ‬new economic‭ ‬licences to female entrepreneurs in the first half of 2026‭, ‬up 6.4‭ ‬per cent from 2,873‭ ‬licenses issued during the same period in‭ ‬2025‭.‬

The same race toward growth in the female-led entrepreneurial space is echoed across the Levant‭. ‬A recent World Bank report found that Jordan has made significant progress in women's entrepreneurship‭, ‬surpassing targets with its‭ $‬226‭ ‬million Strengthening Economic Opportunities for Women Project‭. ‬Women-owned‭ ‬businesses in Jordan reached 2,026‭ ‬as of July 2026‭, ‬more than double the target of 1,000‭ ‬scheduled for June 2028‭. ‬In Lebanon‭, ‬UN-backed programmes are providing women-led businesses with funding and technical support‭.‬

However‭, ‬despite the surge in institutional and government-backed support for female entrepreneurs‭, ‬capital flowing to women-led‭ ‬companies has remained low‭.‬

In the first half of 2026‭, ‬male-founded startups in the MENA region captured nearly 95‭ ‬per cent of all capital‭, ‬raising‭ $‬1.7‭ ‬billion across 213‭ ‬deals‭. ‬In comparison‭, ‬female-founded companies secured only‭ $‬2.5‭ ‬million across 14‭ ‬transactions‭, ‬taking in just‭ ‬0.14‭ ‬per cent of total funding‭. ‬Mixed-gender founder teams accounted for the remainder of deals‭.‬

Divya Unnikrishnan‭, ‬co-founder of NoorConnect‭, ‬a technology and AI services provider‭, ‬has experienced that disconnect firsthand‭.‬‭ ‬The Dubai-based entrepreneur and her female co-founder are building AI products at a moment when artificial intelligence is attracting some of the region's biggest investment rounds‭. ‬“Getting meetings with investors‭, ‬we have sort of figured it out‭,‬”‭ ‬Unnikrishnan said‭. ‬Two or three meetings in‭, ‬they are still not convinced‭, ‬she explained when she had to raise capital‭. ‬“The final cheque‮...‬‭ ‬it's been a challenge‭.‬”

Unnikrishnan spent nearly two decades in the corporate world‭, ‬working at companies like Accenture‭, ‬Capgemini‭, ‬and HP‭, ‬before jumping into entrepreneurship a little more than a year ago‭.‬

Breaking into the UAE's startup ecosystem required a different playbook‭, ‬she explained‭. ‬Unnikrishnan found that cold outreach to investors only went so far‭. ‬Access often only came through warm introductions‭, ‬accelerators‭, ‬mentors‭, ‬and founder communities‭. ‬Even after her company‭ ‬placed in the top 10‭ ‬of an accelerator programme‭, ‬Unnikrishnan said she still encountered partiality from investors‭.‬

“I would say the opportunity is there‭. ‬But a little bit of bias is always there‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭.‬

Heather Henyon‭, ‬a founding partner of Mindshift Capital‭, ‬which invests in women-led companies across the US‭, ‬Middle East and Europe‭, ‬says the problem isn't lack of founders looking for capital‭. ‬Mindshift reviews roughly 1,000‭ ‬companies each year‭. ‬“We are inundated by women-led companies seeking capital‭. ‬There certainly isn't a shortage‭,‬”‭ ‬said Henyon‭.‬

Mindshift invests at the seed‭, ‬bridge‭, ‬and Series A stages‭, ‬but Henyon says the biggest funding gap for female founders is at Series A‭. ‬“Generally‭, ‬female founders raise less capital than all-male founding teams‭, ‬and the UAE has a similar dynamic‭,‬”‭ ‬Henyon said‭.‬

Part of the problem‭, ‬Henyon argues‭, ‬is who controls the capital and influences where it goes‭. ‬For example‭, ‬she points out that women account for roughly 10‭ ‬per cent of general partners at venture firms in the US‭, ‬and that's an even smaller share in the MENA region‭. ‬“Change one side to change the other‭,‬”‭ ‬Henyon said‭.‬

Carlina Marani sees that pipeline firsthand‭. ‬After more than two decades in leadership roles at companies like Accenture‭, ‬IBM‭, ‬Microsoft‭, ‬Cisco and Dell‭, ‬she now advises startups and co-leads TiE Women MENA‭, ‬where she works closely with women founders seeking to grow their businesses‭. ‬The accelerator works with women founders across the region by providing mentorship opportunities‭,‬‭ ‬expanding investor access‭, ‬creating networking pathways‭, ‬and hosting a final startup pitch competition where the winner earns a‭ $‬50,000‭ ‬equity cash prize‭. ‬In the MENA region‭, ‬the programme works with female founders across five tracks‭, ‬including the UAE‭, ‬Saudi Arabia‭, ‬Egypt‭, ‬and parts of the Levant to help founders develop their pitches and put finalists in front of investors‭.‬

However‭, ‬Marani cautions against thinking that the funding gap women face is a problem unique to the Middle East‭. ‬The World Economic Forum reported that in 2025‭, ‬only 2‭ ‬per cent of total venture capital globally went to all-female founder teams‭. ‬“If we look at global development‭, ‬especially with the US kind of reversing all the inclusion and diversity programmes‭, ‬etc‭, ‬I think that has set us back a lot‭, ‬right‭?‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬Women from all over face these disparities‭, ‬which leads her to a bleak view about how quickly that will change‭.‬

More than 200‭ ‬women applied to the TiE Women MENA's programmes this year‭, ‬roughly double the number when it began‭, ‬Marani said‭, ‬noting that applicant quality has also improved‭. ‬“One of my friends is raising money in Europe‭, ‬and she got me a T-shirt‭, ‬and it says‭, ‬'Need money‭, ‬not friends'‭,‬”‭ ‬Marani said‭. ‬“I think that's a good tagline for what we need to give the females‭. ‬I'm not saying more‭, ‬but as much money as we're giving the males‭.‬”

Marani said she sees women building businesses that could attract venture capital‭, ‬including companies in AI and health tech‭. ‬But even when they make it through the funding pipeline‭, ‬she sees another disparity emerge‭: ‬how much they ask for and what they ultimately receive‭.‬

“The biggest problem is the cheque size‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭.‬

That gap isn't necessarily because women arrive before investors unprepared‭, ‬she said‭. ‬By the time many founders reach TiE Women‭, ‬they have already moved through accelerators and other startup programmes‭, ‬and the strongest candidates come prepared with financial projections‭, ‬revenue figures‭, ‬and a clear fundraising ask‭.‬

Women tend to seek the amount of capital they believe they need‭, ‬while male founders may be more willing to ask for significantly more‭. ‬Women tend to be practical‭, ‬Marani explained‭. ‬“Whereas the male pitches ask for three times what they need‭.‬”

But Marani also sees a deeper problem in the kinds of companies investors are willing to back‭. ‬Many women coming through the TiE Women programme are building companies related to sustainability‭, ‬health‭, ‬community‭, ‬and often social impact‭, ‬she explained‭. ‬Meanwhile‭, ‬some of the region's biggest investors are increasingly focused on the A sector and others in the tech space that are commanding higher valuations‭.‬

For example‭, ‬she points to a founder she met whose business model turned plastic bottles into panels‭, ‬or another founder who made chemical-free tissues from bamboo‭. ‬“The problem is the money goes to all the hype‭. ‬AI‭, ‬tech‭, ‬right‭? ‬Quick money‭,‬”‭ ‬Marani said‭. ‬“And I do understand the VC‭, ‬right‭? ‬The VC is there to make money‭. ‬And the VC is there to say‭, ‬I want a return on investment‭. ‬So‭ ‬what do they bet on‭? ‬They bet on the things that are hyping up‭,‬”‭ ‬not the sustainable companies that give back to communities that are harder to scale and build a clear ROI‭.‬

The kind of companies women entrepreneurs tend to need funding for‭, ‬coupled with the fact that most VC firms are male-dominated‭,‬‭ ‬is a recipe for a systemic backstop‭, ‬Marani explained‭. ‬“So how do you get into the old boys'‭ ‬network‭?‬”‭ ‬she asked‭. ‬“On the back end‭, ‬we will need more females in‮ ‬‭ ‬VC and angel investor spaces‭,‬”‭ ‬adding that women in these spaces need to focus more on the socially conscious companies‭.‬

But for founders like Unnikrishnan building in AI‭, ‬the promise isn't fully there‭, ‬as she has still struggled to raise funds with her co-founder‭. ‬She explained that while there's a lot of excitement around AI‭, ‬conversations with investors around scalability are usually a backstop‭.‬

Saima Tariq Khan has taken a different approach‭. ‬She is a computer systems engineer with more than two decades of experience in‭ ‬technology and education space‭, ‬and she founded OrionsFlow in 2024‭, ‬a Dubai-based company focused on AI governance and education‭.‬

“The rapid adoption of AI made one thing increasingly clear to me‭: ‬organisations were moving much faster in adopting the technology than they were in developing the governance needed to use it responsibly‭,‬”‭ ‬Khan said‭. ‬“OrionsFlow emerged from that gap‭. ‬I wanted to take AI governance out of the realm of high-level principles and make it practical‭ ‬-‭ ‬through tools‭, ‬assessments‭, ‬training and advisory work that organisations‭, ‬including smaller companies and startups‭, ‬can actually use‭.‬”

Khan has funded the business herself and has not yet launched a formal fundraising round‭. ‬Self-funding‭, ‬she said‭, ‬was a deliberate decision‭ ‬“to build lean”‭.‬

“At this stage I see independence as a particularly valuable strength‭. ‬It gives me the freedom to develop the work around what I‭ ‬believe organisations genuinely need and to speak candidly about the technologies and practices I assess‭,‬”‭ ‬Khan said‭.‬

However‭, ‬she said she has begun engaging with the startup and investment ecosystem‭. ‬Khan applied to TiE Women with a pitch deck‭,‬‭ ‬which exposed her to a network of people across the startup and investment community‭.‬

“I have learned the terminology along the way‭, ‬become more familiar with how the investment ecosystem works‭, ‬and continued to develop and sharpen my own concepts‭,‬”‭ ‬Khan said‭. ‬“I would rather approach investors when I can show a clearer product path‭, ‬stronger customer validation‭, ‬and a specific reason for taking capital‭.‬”

She doesn't see fundraising itself as a badge of success‭. ‬“Capital should enable something‭ ‬-‭ ‬faster product development‭, ‬market expansion‭, ‬hiring‭, ‬or scale‭,‬”‭ ‬Khan said‭. ‬However‭, ‬she acknowledges that mentorship and capital are not interchangeable‭.‬

Marani points out that she has seen a growing pattern of women walk away from venture capital altogether‭. ‬Some female entrepreneurs either decide the amount offered isn't worth the equity investors want in return‭, ‬and others‭, ‬like Khan‭, ‬would rather grow more slowly or find that their values don't align with potential investors‭, ‬she explained‭.‬

“I've seen quite a few women saying I'll go bootstrap‭,‬”‭ ‬Marani said‭. ‬She also questions whether the venture capital industry's fixation on building the next billion-dollar‭ ‬“unicorn”‭ ‬reflects what founders are actually trying to build‭.‬

“How many women do you think will go‭, ‬'Oh‭, ‬I need to be a unicorn‭?‬'”‭ ‬Marani said‭. ‬“They just want to build a stable business‭.‬”‭ ‬A founder who builds a stable company‭, ‬eventually exits and creates millions of dollars in wealth for herself and her family has still built something meaningful‭, ‬she said‭. ‬While women want to build a business that has impact‭, ‬they still want to provide for their families‭, ‬she explained‭.‬

“I think I am very pessimistic also because I have a 15-year-old daughter‭,‬”‭ ‬Marani said‭. ‬“I was really hoping my daughter wouldn't have to deal with this‭, ‬but she is‭.‬”

Unnikrishnan is more optimistic‭. ‬She said she has already seen more women move into entrepreneurship and expects that momentum to continue‭.‬

“I think in the next four or five years we will definitely see a lot of changes‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭.‬

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