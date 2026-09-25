Water is tasteless‭, ‬or so we were taught in school‭, ‬but in the rarefied world of water tastings‭, ‬water is metallic‭. ‬Or bitter‭, ‬depending on its minerality‭. ‬And experiencing water's spectrum of flavours at private water tastings is an emerging trend in the UAE‭. ‬“Water tastings and water bars have become more popular across the globe‭,‬”‭ ‬says Dubai-based water sommelier Timo Bausch‭, ‬who shifted to the city in December last year‭. ‬Since then‭, ‬he has conducted about‭ ‬six water tastings at corporate parties‭, ‬friends'‭ ‬get-togethers and a fan zone in Dubai during the 2026‭ ‬FIFA World Cup‭.‬

Water sommeliers explain that there is a buzz of interest among people as they want to learn about water's various characteristics‭ ‬-‭ ‬its origin‭, ‬mineral composition‭, ‬taste‭, ‬the mouthfeel‭ ‬-‭ ‬with a curiosity that's usually reserved for coffee and beverages‭. ‬“And I think this is especially true in cities like Dubai where luxury is about creating memorable experiences‭, ‬rather than just‭ ‬simply displaying something expensive‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Bausch‭. ‬During our chat on Google Meet‭, ‬he pulls up the gleaming bottles of water with the Emirates Quality Mark‭ (‬EQM‭)‬‭ ‬-‭ ‬one look‭, ‬and you know this is not something you want to drop‭. ‬Bausch‭, ‬who also sells natural mineral waters online‭, ‬explains that a bottle of imported water costs anywhere between Dh9.50‭ ‬and Dh40‭ ‬on his online shop‭. ‬“But in a fine dining restaurant‭, ‬you will probably pay something like Dh80‭ ‬or Dh90‭ ‬for it‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬Prices vary considerably depending on the brand‭, ‬its scarcity‭, ‬where one consumes it and so on‭.‬

Pat Eckert‭, ‬a Germany-based water sommelier‭, ‬CEO and founder of Fine Liquids‭, ‬a supplier and retailer of bottled mineral waters‭,‬‭ ‬has worked with UAE-based clients through virtual water tastings‭. ‬These include organisers of major corporate events‭, ‬members of the royal family and globetrotters who developed a love for a particular water on one of their trips abroad‭, ‬but can't source it back home‭. ‬“I get a lot of inquiries from the GCC‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬Eckert adds that water tastings'‭ ‬rising popularity across the world could be attributed to two factors‭. ‬“People are more aware of what good water really means‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬And secondly‭, ‬there is a conscious shift away from alcoholic drinks or sugary cocktails‭, ‬thus making such water tastings a great choice at events‭.‬

They also act as great conversation starters at events‭. ‬Bausch says that people stroll over to his water bar‭, ‬incredulous to hear that water can actually taste sour or bitter‭. ‬“I usually start with water that is low in minerals as that's what people are more familiar with‭,‬”‭ ‬he explains‭. ‬“So when they take a sip of the first water‭, ‬they cannot taste anything much‭. ‬But when they drink the second water‭, ‬they feel a big difference‭.‬”‭ ‬Even mocktails and coffee can taste different depending on the water that's mixed in‭. ‬“Sometimes‭, ‬I pair different kinds of food with water to show how water affects its taste‭,‬”‭ ‬adds Bausch‭.‬

Allison Poerner‭, ‬the first water sommelier in the GCC region and business owner‭, ‬says that the trend is picking up‭ ‬“very‭, ‬very slowly”‭ ‬in the Middle East‭. ‬She‭, ‬too‭, ‬has organised water tastings for corporate events‭. ‬“And because water is actually good‭, ‬healthy and fun‭, ‬you can do so much with it‭,‬”‭ ‬she points out‭.‬

So how exactly is a virtual water tasting held‭? ‬Once clients select the type of virtual water tasting they want through the Fine‭ ‬Liquids website‭, ‬Eckert explains that a‭ ‬'preparation video'‭ ‬is sent to them‭. ‬“We send the waters they've chosen directly to their place‭,‬”‭ ‬he adds‭. ‬Before the tasting‭, ‬he shares a few guidelines with them‭ ‬-‭ ‬the water has to be brought to room temperature at least 48‭ ‬hours before the tasting‭, ‬and participants must avoid having anything spicy an hour and coffee 10‭ ‬minutes before the tasting‭. ‬“And then‭, ‬look for some wonderful glasses‭, ‬because we want to celebrate it‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬They sample the water together‭, ‬through a virtual call‭, ‬facing each other‭.‬

The key in all his tastings‭, ‬he says‭, ‬is to‭ ‬“drink with awareness”‭. ‬So‭, ‬Eckert observes how quickly they swallow and guides them to slow down‭. ‬“I look at which water to start with‭, ‬what kind of stories I can tell about the source and what kind of health impact this water‭ ‬has‭.‬”‭ ‬He encourages people to pay attention to the water from that first sip‭, ‬the sensations it creates as it makes its way around the mouth and the‭ ‬aftertaste‭, ‬while helping them to appreciate the complexity in textures‭.‬

Back in Dubai‭, ‬Bausch sources water from countries like Italy‭, ‬Norway and Georgia‭. ‬“Some clients look for very exclusive waters‭, ‬which you cannot find in supermarkets‭,‬”‭ ‬he explains‭.‬

Science and geography are at play before the water is bottled‭. ‬The type of region the water comes from matters‭, ‬he says‭ ‬-‭ ‬for instance‭, ‬water from a volcanic area in a European city will have more minerals and thus taste more intense‭, ‬salty‭, ‬or sweet‭. ‬“And if you go towards the Scandinavian area where you don't have that many mountains and the water is lower in minerals‭, ‬then it's usually bitter‭.‬”‭ ‬

‭ ‬“Rainwater seeps through the different layers of the ground‭,‬”‭ ‬he continues‭. ‬“The lower and deeper it travels‭, ‬the more time it has to absorb minerals‭, ‬get richer in terms of minerality and taste more intense‭.‬”‭ ‬As Eckert puts it‭, ‬super still water is‭ ‬“glacial water‭, ‬which never saw the ground and never had the time to pick up minerals”‭, ‬so once melted they taste‭ ‬“super empty”‭. ‬Different minerals have their own taste‭: ‬for instance‭, ‬water that's high in calcium is strong and can leave a dry mouth‭, ‬while water that's rich in magnesium can taste bitter‭.‬

But it's also difficult to pin down the taste of water in exact terms as it's quite subjective‭ ‬-‭ ‬for instance‭, ‬some people find water that's rich in bicarbonate‭ ‬“flat”‭ ‬while others describe it as‭ ‬“earthy”‭ ‬and‭ ‬“like breathing in a forest'‭,‬”‭ ‬says Eckert‭.‬

Poerner plans her water tastings depending on the event‭. ‬“If it includes food‭, ‬then I would choose a different water‭ ‬-‭ ‬for instance‭, ‬something sparkling like a San Pellegrino is really good on the palate when you're having a hot‭, ‬spicy meal‭, ‬because it kind of takes a bit of the burn away‭, ‬but enhances the flavour at the same time‭.‬”‭ ‬She‭, ‬too‭, ‬starts off with a low-minerality water and then graduates to a medium‭, ‬high and very high-minerality water‭. ‬“And then‭, ‬there is carbonated water‭, ‬starting with effervescent carbonation‭, ‬a little angel talking on your tongue‭, ‬and moving on to larger bold carbonation‭, ‬like Perrier water‭, ‬just to elevate your experience‭.‬”

Bausch himself has about four different types of water throughout his day‭. ‬“When I get up early in the morning‭, ‬I drink water that's high in minerals or electrolytes and during the day‭, ‬I drink lower-mineralised water‭.‬”‭ ‬And post his workouts‭, ‬it's back to chugging water that's high in minerals like calcium and magnesium‭.‬

Dubai resident Danyah Shafei opted for a water tasting by Bausch more than a month ago‭. ‬“I've heard about water tastings but didn't want to experience it alone‭. ‬So when my friends visited me at home‭, ‬I booked a one-hour session‭.‬”‭ ‬Initially‭, ‬they couldn't understand how water could taste different but as Bausch explained its history and composition‭, ‬they finally got it‭. ‬“It had thickness‭, ‬it tasted sweet‭, ‬and you could taste the minerals‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“It was an amazing‭, ‬and surprising‭, ‬experience‭.‬”

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