BCCQ Marks New Chapter In Ukqatar Business Engagement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The British Chamber of Commerce Qatar (BCCQ) marked a significant milestone in its development at its Celebration Evening recently, bringing together more than 150 members and sponsor partners at Park Hyatt Doha.

The evening marked the Chamber's progress since its transition from the Qatar British Business Forum (QBBF) to the British Chamber of Commerce Qatar in January 2026, while highlighting the strong institutional relationships supporting the Chamber's work with the UK and Qatar business communities.

A key development announced as part of the Chamber's next phase is the establishment of a BCCQ office within the new offices of Invest Qatar, the country's investment promotion agency, in Lusail. This move will further strengthen the relationship between the two organisations and create greater opportunities for collaboration.

Invest Qatar has offered BCCQ dedicated office space within its Lusail offices, together with access to meeting facilities. The new presence will provide BCCQ with a practical base from which to meet with existing members, prospective members and business stakeholders, while enabling closer day-to-day engagement with the Invest Qatar team. BCCQ will be located alongside Invest Qatar's investment teams and Corporate Affairs, as well as other international business chambers operating from the offices.

Investment Development Officer at Invest Qatar, Aalia Al-Khater, said:“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with BCCQ, supporting its key milestones and its growth journey in Qatar. This partnership reflects the strong and growing ties between our two nations, while creating meaningful opportunities for businesses to establish, expand and grow in Qatar. The establishment of BCCQ's new office within Invest Qatar's premises marks an important step forward in our partnership. We look forward to building on this momentum and supporting more British businesses accessing Qatar's dynamic business ecosystem and achieve a sustainable, long-term growth.”

Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce Qatar, Emad Turkman MBE, said:“The past nine months have been an important period of development for the British Chamber of Commerce Qatar as we have established BCCQ and continued to build on the strong foundations of the Qatar British Business Forum.

“It was particularly fitting to mark this milestone with our members and sponsor partners, alongside representatives of the British Embassy and Invest Qatar. We were delighted to welcome Duncan Hill OBE and Aalia Al-Khater, whose contributions to the evening reflected the importance of the relationships that sit at the heart of BCCQ's work.

“Our relationship with both the British Embassy and Invest Qatar is an important part of that development. Having a presence within the Invest Qatar offices gives us another practical opportunity to work closely with the team, while our continued presence at the British Embassy remains equally important to the way we support our members and strengthen the UK–Qatar business relationship.

“We are very grateful for the continued support of our members, sponsors and institutional partners. As we look ahead, our focus is on continuing to build a Chamber that delivers practical value for businesses and plays a meaningful role in strengthening

the UK–Qatar business relationship.”