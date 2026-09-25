Benda World Is Ready To Love

Marcus "Benda World" Boyd, CEO, Benda World

Marcus "Benda World" Boyd attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Grammy-nominated songwriter Benda World joins OWN's Ready to Love: Chicago, premiering October 2, as he prepares to release new music

- Marcus "Benda World" BoydCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marcus“Benda World” Boyd has spent years building a presence across music, media, branding, and entertainment. This fall, viewers will get to know a different side of him as he joins the cast of OWN's Ready to Love: Chicago.Premiering October 2, the new season brings the hit dating series to Chicago, introducing a new group of accomplished singles navigating dating, relationships, and the search for meaningful connection.Ahead of the premiere, the Chicago season is already generating attention across major cultural platforms. Essence offered an early look at the new cast, while the season's trailer and cast reveal have been shared across the platforms of Steve Harvey, Will Packer, and the OWN network, putting Chicago's newest group of singles and their search for love in the spotlight.For Benda World, joining Ready to Love marks a new chapter in a journey that has consistently moved at the intersection of entertainment, culture, and business.A Grammy-nominated songwriter and longtime music executive, Benda has worked alongside some of the most recognizable names in music, with collaborations and projects connected to Kanye West, Twista, Malik Yusef, and others. Over the years, his work has expanded beyond music into media, brand strategy, consulting, and the creative development of artists and entrepreneurs.His television debut also arrives alongside another significant moment in his music career.Benda World is a songwriter and featured artist on the upcoming single“I Am” alongside Really Doe and CyHi, with his vocals anchoring the song's hook. The collaboration also carries a strong Chicago connection. Really Doe recently joined Kanye West onstage in Chicago to perform“We Major,” while CyHi performed“So Appalled.” The moment came during Ye Live at Soldier Field, a major gathering of artists spanning different chapters of Ye's career and Chicago hip-hop.For Benda World, the fall lineup represents something larger than a series of projects. It is a season of expression, bringing together television, music, and media while revealing a level of vulnerability viewers may not have seen from him before.“Ready to Love has reminded me how important it is for people to feel seen, heard, and understood. Love is such an important part of life, and this experience has given me a deeper appreciation for the vulnerability and connection it takes to truly get to know someone,” shares Benda World.That vulnerability may be what makes Ready to Love one of his most personal projects yet.Benda World earned Grammy recognition as a songwriter and collaborator on Malik Yusef's Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 – In The Beginning Was The Word, which was nominated for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.As a strategist, Benda World works with business owners, creators, and public figures to gain clarity around their brands and public identities. His work centers on the questions that often determine what comes next: What should you be known for? How should you position yourself online and across social media? And where are the opportunities for growth?His approach starts with looking at the full picture, identifying what is working, what is missing, and where opportunities are being overlooked, then providing clients with transparent guidance and a clear strategy for moving forward.On Ready to Love: Chicago, however, the strategist becomes part of the story.This time, Benda is not helping someone else determine how they present themselves to the world. He is putting his own personality, experiences, and perspective on relationships in front of the cameras and navigating the uncertainty that comes with looking for a meaningful connection.For someone who has spent much of his professional life helping others define how the world sees them, Ready to Love offers a chance to see Benda beyond the music, the strategy, and the name.On October 2, international audiences will meet Marcus Boyd, the man behind Benda World.About Benda WorldMedia Executive, Brand Strategist & Grammy-Nominated SongwriterMarcus“Benda World” Boyd is a Chicago-born media executive, brand strategist, Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, and entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience spanning music, entertainment, media, and culture.Throughout his career, Benda World has worked alongside artists, executives, entrepreneurs, and brands, bringing together creative vision, industry experience, and strategic thinking.Today, his work extends across media and brand strategy, artist and talent development, positioning, content, visibility, partnerships, and executive strategy, helping individuals and organizations identify opportunities, strengthen their presence, and strategically navigate what comes next.To learn more, visit Bendaworld or follow him on Instagram and TikTok @Bendaworld.

Alisha Magnus-Louis

The Hyphenate Group

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Benda World Is Ready to Love News Provided By The Hyphenate Group September 25, 2026, 18:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional



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