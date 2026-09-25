Visit Qatar Expands Digital Tools As Events Calendar Grows

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Visit Qatar is stepping up its digital services for event discovery and ticketing, with a unified digital ticketing platform planned for launch in the fourth quarter as part of the rollout of Qatar Calendar 2026/2027.

Visit Qatar CEO Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi announced the planned platform while unveiling the new Qatar Calendar, which features more than 560 events, festivals and championships across Qatar.

He said the new ticketing system would provide a“comprehensive and seamless gateway” for visitors, tourism operators, event organisers and other sector partners.

The platform is intended to streamline processes around events and further enhance the visitor experience, as Visit Qatar expands its digital infrastructure alongside the country's growing events blade-->

Al-Mawlawi also highlighted the rapid growth of the Visit Qatar app, which surpassed 230,000 users in 2026, compared with approximately 105,000 in 2025.

The organisation has also launched a new Visit Qatar Widget, initially available to Apple users, allowing audiences to view upcoming events without opening the full application.

“These developments are in line with evolving digital expectations,” Al-Mawlawi said, while stressing the importance of making it easier for visitors to discover and plan their experiences.

The digital push accompanies the launch of Qatar Calendar 2026/2027, which consolidates more than 560 events covering arts, sport, culture, family festivals and environmental activities.

Qatar Tourism Chairman His Excellency Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji said the calendar would provide a unified national platform for cultural, entertainment and sporting events delivered by organisations across the country.

He said the platform would amplify events, expand their reach among residents and visitors and serve as a trusted source of information for audiences and the media.

The calendar is also intended to improve coordination across Qatar's events ecosystem while supporting activity in tourism, hospitality, retail and other sectors.

Al-Mawlawi said Qatar's tourism strength was based not only on the diversity of experiences available, but also on the ability to combine world-class events, partnerships and seamless visitor experiences.

The digital developments were announced during a launch event attended by senior officials and representatives of public- and private-sector organisations involved in Qatar's events programme.

Qatar Calendar 2026/2027 is available through Visit Qatar's digital platforms, allowing residents and visitors to access event information and plan their activities in advance.

Visit Qatar digital services Qatar Calendar