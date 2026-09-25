MIHAS Reaffirms Malaysia's Pivotal Role In The Growing Global Halal Economy Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Flagship Halal Showcase Connects Exporters Across 58 Countries, Unifying Global Sourcing, Sector MoUs, and Industry Knowledge Hubs

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2026 – The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2026 which is organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) from 23 to 26 September 2026, moved into its third day on a high note today, as it sets to meet its target number of visitors. This year's edition which features 2,000 booths alongside 1,700 exhibitors and 450 buyers representing 58 countries remains firmly on track to achieve its total target of 50,000 business visitors. As of day 2, the showcase has already drawn 30,000 visitors, demonstrating sustained local and international interest and poised to be the most attended Halal edition of MIHAS thus far.

Further cementing its role as a premier platform for tangible international partnerships, MIHAS 2026 witnessed the exchange of key strategic agreements, including a milestone Letter of Intent (LOI) between MATRADE and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM). This strategic collaboration establishes the Halal Development Officer (HDO) Programme under the Malaysia Halal Global Nexus (MyHGN) initiative, empowering MATRADE officers stationed worldwide to guide global industries on Malaysia's Halal ecosystem, strengthen international certification recognition, and drive Halal exports.