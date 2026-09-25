Investornewsbreaks Market Street Capital Inc. Helps Family-Owned Businesses Prepare For The Next Generation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) As millions of family-owned businesses approach ownership transitions over the next decade, Market Street Capital is positioning its strategic advisory and investment banking capabilities to help middle-market industrial companies prepare for succession, potential sales and other decisions. A recent article discussing the company emphasizes that many owners lack formal succession plans or professional valuations, while family businesses often face significant challenges transferring ownership successfully across generations. Against an active industrial M&A market, preparation-including quality-of-earnings analysis, stronger management depth, documented institutional knowledge and clearer succession planning-can help owners enter a transaction from a position of greater readiness. Market Street Capital advises founder-led and family-owned businesses on these issues well before a transaction, combining strategic planning and advisory services with M&A, valuation and capital-structure expertise.

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