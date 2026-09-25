70,000 Rural Youth To Begin DDU-GKY 2.0 Training In October 2026
DDU-GKY is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme providing placement-linked skill training to poor rural youth. The duration of training varies from 3 months to 12 months. All 31 participating States/UTs have been allocated more than 9 lakh targets under DDU-GKY 2.0 for the 2-year period 2026-28.
States/UTs have to mobilise rural youth and organise placement-linked skill training, as per demand, in PPP mode, in National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF)-aligned courses, enabling sustained employability of beneficiaries.
According to the DDU-GKY 2.0 portal, allocations of 5.6 lakh targets covering more than 1,200 projects to Project Implementation Agencies (PIAs) have been made by 24 States/UTs. Other States are in advanced stages of target allocation. Across 24 States/UTs, 2,015 batches involving around 70,000 rural youth are expected to commence training in October 2026 under DDU-GKY 2.0.
The Ministry emphasised that this is a crucial phase for State/UT action and called upon implementing States/UTs to accelerate the allocation of targets to Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) and commence batches as per the envisaged timelines. States/UTs are required to ensure allocation of targets to PIAs for commencement of training by 31 October 2026.
Review meetings in phases are being held with States/UTs to gather momentum in the processes leading to batch commencements.
(KNN Bureau)
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