ICAR Signs Mous With Three Companies To Support Agri-Startups, Rural Entrepreneurship And Innovation

MENAFN - KNN India)To leverage corporate CSR support for public-benefit initiatives in agriculture and allied sectors, Agrinnovate India Ltd. facilitated the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and three industry partners M/s Pidilite Industries Ltd., M/s Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Everest Instruments Pvt. Ltd. on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the collaborations cover agri-startups, incubation and rural entrepreneurship, digital innovation, capacity building, nutrition-sensitive agriculture, biofortification, food processing, value-chain development, farm mechanisation, education and knowledge partnerships and One Health.

They also cover priority areas such as sustainable agri-food systems, climate-resilient agriculture, natural resource management, livelihood enhancement, technology transfer, and women and youth empowerment, along with other mutually agreed areas.

The occasion was graced by Dr M. L. Jat, Director General, ICAR and Chairman, Agrinnovate India Ltd.; Shri Gyanendra Tripathi, Secretary, ICAR and Vice-Chairman, Agrinnovate India Ltd.; Shri Sandeep Sarkar, Financial Advisor, ICAR; Dr Praveen Malik, CEO, Agrinnovate India Ltd.; members of the Board of Directors of Agrinnovate India Ltd.; the Agrinnovate team; and other senior officials of ICAR.

The MoU signing was held during the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and 71st Board Meeting of Agrinnovate India Ltd. on 24 September 2026 in New Delhi. The Agrinnovate India Ltd. is the agribusiness, innovation and technology commercialization and CSR fund-mobilizing arm of ICAR.

(KNN Bureau)