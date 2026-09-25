BEAUFORT FILM SOCIETY's 'SHORTS AT HIGH NOON' RETURNS OCTOBER 7

Shorts at High Noon

Popular Film Program Takes Place in New Home - USCB Center for the Arts Beginning in October

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Beaufort Film Society (BFS) will bring its popular Shorts at High Noon film series to the University of South Carolina Beaufort Center for the Arts beginning Wednesday, October 7, and continuing each Wednesday through November 18, 2026.

The seven-week series gives Lowcountry audiences another opportunity to enjoy a selection of short films screened during the 2026 Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF ), including several category and individual award winners.

Screenings begin promptly at 12:00 Noon, with check-in beginning at 11:30 a.m. Programs run approximately one hour.

Admission is FREE and the public is invited to the October 7 through November 18 screenings.

“Shorts at High Noon gives our community another chance to see some of the outstanding independent films that helped make BIFF 2026 so memorable,” said Ron Tucker, President of the Beaufort Film Society.“It's an easy way to spend a lunch hour enjoying some terrific filmmaking, and we're especially pleased to once again make these screenings available to the community free of charge.”

2026 SHORTS AT HIGH NOON SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

Hell In a Climate Haven - 17 minutes - Student

The Liars of Black Mountain - 13 minutes - Short

The Drive - 13 minutes - Short

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

Saverio ★ - 14 minutes - Short

Sit With Me While I Die ★ - 20 minutes - Short

Together Forever - 9 minutes - Short

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21

The Crawfish Dance ★ - 3 minutes - Animation

Watching Walter - 18 minutes - Short

Goodbye Stranger - 17 minutes - Student

Wanna Be A Star - 6 minutes - Short

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

The Dumbletons - 14 minutes - Short

O & O ★ - 20 minutes - Short

Snipped - 14 minutes - Short

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Yer Smackin' - 7 minutes - Student

The Lights Above ★ - 17 minutes - Student

Collision Theory ★ - 21 minutes - Student

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Lonely ★ - 19 minutes - Short

Walter - 18 minutes - Short

The Artis Residence ★ - 11 minutes - Short

★ Denotes a BIFF 2026 Category or Individual Award Winner

NOVEMBER 18 - Open to the Public for Free Screenings.

The final Shorts at High Noon program on Wednesday, November 18, will offer Beaufort Film Society members a special opportunity to participate directly in the selection process for the 2027 Beaufort International Film Festival.

BFS members will view three BIFF 2027 submissions and vote to help determine an Official Selection for the upcoming festival.

Proof of current Beaufort Film Society membership will be required for the November 18 program.

EVENT INFORMATION

Shorts at High Noon 2026

Wednesdays, October 7 – November 18

Check-in: 11:30 a.m.

Screenings: 12:00 Noon - approximately one hour

University of South Carolina Beaufort

Center for the Arts

805 Carteret Street

Beaufort, SC 29902

Admission: FREE

October 7–November 11 programs are open to the public. November 18 is for BFS members only.

Shorts at High Noon is presented by the Beaufort Film Society, producer of the Beaufort International Film Festival. The series provides encore opportunities to see memorable films from BIFF while introducing new audiences to the quality and diversity of independent filmmaking.

The Beaufort Film Society will present the 21st Beaufort International Film Festival, February 16–21, 2027, in Beaufort.

For additional information about Shorts at High Noon, the Beaufort Film Society and the Beaufort International Film Festival, visit beaufortfilmfestival.

Ron Tucker

Beaufort Film Society

+1 843-986-4770

email us here

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