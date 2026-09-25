Huntington Explores Doyle Lane's Ceramic Art

MENAFN - USA Art News) More thanand archival documents byare now on view atin an exhibition tracing his artistic development, from functional pottery to large-scale murals that transformed ceramics into abstract, light-filled constructions.

The exhibition, titled“Doyle Lane: Master of Clay,” offers the most extensive presentation of Lane's work to date. It features various pieces including intimate vessels, his signature“weed pots,”“clay paintings,” jewelry, beads, and significant architectural commissions. The show positions Lane within midcentury California modernism and the Southern California studio ceramics movement, while also addressing the obstacles he encountered as a Black artist.

Key pieces in the exhibition include Lane's orange, black, and red butterfly clay painting, circa 1970, which is a glazed ceramic mounted on board, 12 x 12 inches, from the Gift of Cynthia Jackson at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Another notable work is the multicolored pyramid relief, circa 1965–70, a glazed ceramic on wood, measuring 16 × 18 × 3 1/2 inches, from the Collection of Juan Salazar and Luis Corona. Both works were photographed by Jeff McLane. The exhibition runs through March 1, 2027.

Source: Hyperallergic