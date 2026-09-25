Delaware Art Museum Presents Lisa Bradley's Latest Work

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thewill openon. This exhibition marks the first public presentation of Bradley's most recent works, which includeand

The exhibition was organized by DelArt Head Curator and Curator of Contemporary Art Margaret Winslow and Art Bridges Fellow Hilda Delgado. Bradley, born in 1951, is known for her contributions to abstract painting, creating art that art historian Carter Ratcliff described as depicting“a pause between the pulses of some vast and luminous energy.” Winslow reflected on Bradley's oeuvre, stating:“We are rewarded with each encounter, suspended in a luminous field of color.”

Bradley's work, which often translates the mysterious into physical form through intimate marks and sweeping gestures, is deeply influenced by a strong interest in spiritual experience. Her luminous paintings aim to express simultaneous movement and stillness, creating a sense of suspended time. This solo exhibition continues the Museum's enduring relationship with the artist; Bradley's work, Akasa II, became part of DelArt's collection in 2009 and has been regularly displayed in the galleries for 15 years.

A complementary 120-page monograph accompanies the exhibition, featuring insights from prominent curators, critics, and art historians.

Source: Hyperallergic