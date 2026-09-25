Investornewsbreaks Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Closes $25 Million Registered Direct Offering To Acquire Additional SOL

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI) announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering with an institutional investor, selling 3,125,000 shares of common stock at $8 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $25 million before placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds primarily to acquire additional SOL.

Forward said the financing provides additional capital to expand its SOL treasury and increase SOL per share. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a Solana focused digital asset treasury company, with the strategy to buy, hold, stake, trade, invest in, and grow SOL and SOL related digital assets, protocols and businesses. Forward's mission is to expand and strengthen the Solana ecosystem by acquiring and staking SOL and engaging with, providing tools to and investing in the Solana network, Solana developers and Solana related projects in order to increase shareholder value. In connection with a private placement transaction in September 2025, Forward launched a digital asset treasury strategy supported by industry leading investors and operating partners including Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. For more information on the Company's Solana treasury strategy, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FWDI are available in the company's newsroom at

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