Missionirnewsbreaks Greenland Mines (Nasdaq: GRML) (FSE: HK6) Begins Trading On Frankfurt Stock Exchange

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) announced that its common shares are now listed and trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol HK6, providing European investors with an additional venue to access the company shares and complementing its principal Nasdaq listing. No new shares are being issued in connection with the Frankfurt listing.

The listing complements Greenland Mines membership in the European Raw Materials Alliance (“ERMA”) and advances its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy, which is intended to connect Greenland mineral resources with allied capital, infrastructure, processing pathways and industrial demand across North America and Europe. The company is advancing the Sarfartoq rare-earth project in Southwest Greenland and the Skaergaard gold, palladium, platinum and critical-metals project in East Greenland.

To view the full press release, visit:

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

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