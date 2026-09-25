Man Detained In Herat For Allegedly Misusing Name Of Morality Officers

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A man has been detained in western Herat province for allegedly misusing the name of a morality officer from the Department of Vice, Virtue and Complaints to collect money from people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Culture quoted Director of Vice, Virtue and Complaints Sheikh Aziz-ur-Rahman Al-Muhajir as saying that officers of the department did not collect money from people under any circumstances.

He warned that individuals who used the names of morality officers to collect money from citizens would face serious action.

He urged the public to report to his department anyone claiming to be a morality officer and asking them for money.

He added that incentives would also be provided to individuals who reported such cases.

Al-Muhajir stressed that strict action would be taken against anyone misusing the names of morality officers, regardless of their affiliation with any institution or government department.

He noted that the department's morality officers operated in white clothing and wore a specific identification badge. Individuals without these identifying features would not be considered officers of the department.

He urged citizens who encounter suspicious individuals demanding money in the name of morality officers to refuse to pay and report the matter to department officials.

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