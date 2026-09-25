Allies Unite Behind Saudi Arabia As Houthis Step Up Attacks

Saudi, Turkiye and Pakistan meet under pact signed in August Iranian president seeks to distance Tehran from Houthis Saudi religious leader tells troops to be ready to die fighting

Saudi, Turkish and Pakistani military chiefs are to meet to discuss how to support Saudi Arabia under a joint defence pact, after ‌Saudi's top religious authority told troops to be ready to lay down their lives to fight Yemen's Houthis.

The Houthis have launched ​strikes on the Saudi-backed government in Yemen and ‌repeatedly fired into Saudi Arabia, disrupting oil flows from the world's largest energy exporter, as part of a wider Middle East ‌war that began with US ⁠and Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

The ‌Houthis said they had fired dozens of missiles and drones at ‌Saudi targets on Thursday, while authorities in Saudi Arabia said they had intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by Houthi fighters Arabia had earlier issued emergency ⁠alerts for areas including the holy city of Makkah, as well as Jeddah and Yanbu, the main Saudi Red Sea oil port.

Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti, the kingdom's top religious authority, called on soldiers to be ready to lay down their lives to fight the Houthis until the group is ousted from power, according to a statement late on Thursday.

Amid the fighting, the Saudi, Pakistani and Turkish foreign ministers met within the framework of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, which was signed in August. They condemned attacks targeting Makkah and other civilian sites, while affirming Saudi Arabia's right to defend itself.

"The ministers also discussed arrangements for holding an urgent meeting of the chiefs of staff of the three countries to discuss ways to support ​Saudi Arabia under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, which stipulates that an attack against any one of the parties constitutes an attack against all parties," a Saudi statement said.

The meeting was announced shortly after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sought to distance Iran from the Houthis in an American television interview on Thursday.

"The Houthis are responsible for ‌their own actions," Pezeshkian told the Fox News program "Special ⁠Report with Bret Baier" a day ​after he appeared before the UN General Assembly in New York.

Turkiye's defence ministry said Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu ​would travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday to meet his Saudi and Pakistani counterparts.

Ankara has previously said it could help meet Riyadh's military needs, especially on technical issues, but officials have said any support at this stage would be largely bilateral and in the spirit of their alliance, since the joint defence agreement has not yet been ratified by Turkiye's parliament.

SHUTTLE DIPLOMACY IN NEW YORK

The Pezeshkian interview and speech took place amid a pause in fighting between the US and Iran and a brief attempt at diplomacy in New York, with Qatar serving as intermediary between the warring parties.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters on Thursday that Tehran had conveyed a proposal to the United States via intermediaries under which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened if Tehran's conditions were met.

Under Iran's proposal, hostilities would end on all fronts, including Lebanon, within seven days. The US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports, release Iran's frozen funds and waive its oil sanctions, he said."The Strait of Hormuz ‌will be reopened on the last day," Araqchi said, ‌adding that talks with the US on other issues, including Iran's ⁠nuclear issue, would then start.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday that Tehran was reviewing Washington's response to its peace proposals.

Oil prices fell on ⁠Friday as markets weighed the possibility of a truce, despite the number ⁠of ships recorded transiting the Strait of Hormuz dropping to nine on Thursday, half the 10-day average war, which US President Donald Trump launched alongside Israel, has killed thousands of people and disrupted global trade and energy supplies, adding to inflationary pressures.

While the fighting between the US and Iran has been stop-start, Iranian allies have mobilised with Hezbollah confronting Israel in Lebanon and the Houthis advancing in Yemen and its allies have significantly squeezed oil exports from Saudi Arabia, a US ally.

The Houthis have disrupted ship traffic at the mouth of the Red Sea while Iran has effectively limited tanker traffic at the Strait of ​Hormuz, the conduit for 20% of the world's oil exports before the war.

FINANCIAL PRESSURE ON IRAN TIGHTENED

Security experts have debated exactly how much Iran directly influences the Houthis, a Shi'ite Islamist movement that evolved from a local insurgency into a powerful armed group controlling much of northern Yemen.

However, Yemeni government, Iranian and regional sources have said the Houthis' advance down Yemen's Red Sea coast was carried out with direct guidance from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Washington has announced a shift in tactics to extend the reach of its financial sanctions by targeting companies from third countries that do business with Iranian firms, a practice known as "secondary sanctions".

Iranian airlines were barred from neighbouring countries including the UAE and Oman on Thursday in response to new US sanctions, the first big impact of a shift in US policy to target companies in third countries that do business with Iran.

A flight ban, if sustained, could deepen ‌Iran's isolation and worsen an economic crisis in ​the country, which is already facing a US blockade of its ports at sea.