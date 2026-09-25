Planning To Buy A Luxury Home This Festive Season? Watch Out For These NCR Micro-Markets

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) In NCR, however, luxury homebuyers are looking beyond the broad Gurugram and Noida labels and comparing specific micro-markets. Connectivity, infrastructure, social amenities, housing formats, developer reputation, and the potential for long-term value are influencing the decision.

NCR's evolving luxury housing landscape, with premium micro-markets offering distinct propositions across Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and South Delhi

Recent market data shows the shift. In 2025, Gurugram's luxury housing segment registered transactions worth Rs. 24,120 crore for homes priced at Rs. 10 crore and above. For buyers looking for a luxury home, these are the NCR premium addresses to examine, each offering a different proposition rather than a place in a ranking.

Golf Course Road, Gurugram - Established luxury address

Golf Course Road remains one of NCR's most established luxury residential destinations. Its appeal comes from premium residences, mature social infrastructure and proximity to Gurugram's corporate centres, retail, hospitality, healthcare and leisure destinations. DLF, Oberoi Realty, Experion Developers and Godrej Properties are among the prominent developers associated with the luxury home segment here. Golf Course Road is likely to attract buyers who value an established location, neighbourhood character and access to the city's commercial and lifestyle ecosystem.

Dwarka Expressway - Connectivity-led luxury housing corridor

Dwarka Expressway represents an infrastructure-led phase of Gurugram's luxury housing growth. The corridor connects the city with Delhi, the airport and established parts of Gurugram, while offering newer residential communities and larger housing formats. Homes priced at Rs. 10 crore and above recorded transactions worth Rs. 8,347 crore on the expressway in 2025, compared with Rs. 383 crore in 2024, according to the India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix report. DLF, Landmark Group, HCBS, Sobha, Godrej Properties, Experion Developers, Elan Group and Prestige Estates are among the developers shaping the destination.

Southern Peripheral Road, Gurugram - Residential-commercial growth

The Southern Peripheral Road is evolving into a residential-commercial corridor that connects several parts of Gurugram. Its location provides access to established neighbourhoods, employment centres and major road networks. M3M India, Central Park, Smartworld, Whiteland and Elan Group are among the names to watch here. SPR may appeal to homebuyers seeking a luxury home in a community-oriented development but who also want access to workplaces, retail destinations and emerging commercial districts.

New Gurgaon, Sectors 79 to 95 - Larger homes in newer communities

New Gurgaon has emerged as a luxury residential destination for buyers looking for contemporary communities, larger homes and relatively newer infrastructure. DLF, Trehan Iris, Godrej Properties, Sobha, ATS and Signature Global are among the developers shaping the market. The appeal here is less about an established luxury address and more about planned communities, open surroundings and newer housing formats.

Noida Expressway - Lifestyle-led luxury homes

The Noida Expressway has developed into a major luxury housing corridor, particularly across Sectors 100, 150, 151, 148 and 145. Its location combines access to employment hubs, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the DND Flyway and metro connectivity. Developers are increasingly using larger floor plans and landscaped settings to define the luxury home segment. Prateek Group, County Group, Experion Developers, ATS, Gulshan Group, Godrej Properties and Max Estates are among the names associated with the corridor. Prateek Canary further adds to the corridor's luxury positioning, with its focus on expansive residences, curated amenities and a more elevated lifestyle proposition. With the corridor continuing to attract strong developer and buyer interest, market watchers are also anticipating another significant luxury housing proposition to emerge here, potentially adding a fresh dimension to Noida Expressway's evolving luxury residential landscape.

Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad - An emerging luxury residential destination

Siddharth Vihar is gaining attention as an emerging luxury residential destination in Ghaziabad, linked to improving regional connectivity and the broader transformation of the city's residential landscape. The micro-market offers newer communities and larger homes. Prateek Group, Gaurs Group and Apex Group are among the developers associated with the area. Prateek's Grand City and Grand Begonia illustrate the movement towards larger-format luxury residences.

Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida - Airport-led long-term growth

Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida represent an emerging luxury corridor shaped by regional infrastructure, airport development and large-scale urban expansion. The location is relevant to buyers assessing the next phase of NCR's growth rather than seeking an established luxury neighbourhood. Noida International Airport's commercial operations have added a new dimension to the corridor's infrastructure story. ATS, Gaurs Group, CRC Group, Godrej Properties and Mahagun are among the developers associated with the evolving ecosystem.

South Delhi - Scarcity and established neighbourhood character

South Delhi offers a fundamentally different luxury home proposition. Demand is shaped by scarce land, established colonies, builder floors, independent residences and proximity to the capital's commercial, cultural and diplomatic districts. Its mature infrastructure and connectivity distinguish it from newer, community-led destinations across Gurugram, Noida and Greater Noida. Prices of luxury independent floors in South Delhi rose 6-21% year-on-year in Q2 2026, according to data from Golden Growth Fund. DLF, TARC, Anant Raj and KREEVA are among the relevant developers.

These micro-markets reflect the wider shift in NCR's luxury home segment. Some offer established neighbourhoods and scarcity, while others are being shaped by new infrastructure, larger communities and airport-linked growth. For festive season buyers, the key consideration is not which location ranks first, but which luxury residential destination matches their expectations of space, connectivity, lifestyle and long-term potential.