SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII) Expands Robotic Cardiac Surgery Footprint With New Program At HCG Hospital In Ahmedabad

The program began with a robotic left internal mammary artery (“LIMA”) take-down performed by Dr. Brajmohan Singh and proctored by Dr. Lalit Malik, using the SSi Mantra advanced robotic surgical system from SS Innovations. SS Innovations reported 238 SSi Mantra systems installed as of September 8, up 42% from the end of 2025. The system is now installed across 12 countries, with recent expansion into Colombia, Sri Lanka and the Philippines. SS Innovations is pursuing U.S. FDA review and European Union CE marking as it seeks to expand SSi Mantra into additional international markets.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies, has expanded the clinical footprint of its SSi Mantra surgical robotic system with the launch of a robotic cardiac surgery program at HCG Hospital, Mithakhali, in Ahmedabad, India. The program began with a robotic cardiac surgery LIMA take-down performed using the SSi Mantra 3.0 system. The procedure was led by Dr. Brajmohan Singh and proctored by Dr. Lalit Malik, with support from the SS Innovations team.

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: IBN is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

The latest news and updates relating to SSII are available in the company's newsroom at

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Contact

IBN



[email protected]

