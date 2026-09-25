Would You Tell Your Child You Can Afford Something But Simply Don't Want To Buy It?

MENAFN - Kids Aint Cheap) Saying“we can afford it” does not mean every purchase fits the family's priorities. Honest conversations about wants, savings, and tradeoffs can help children understand how real-world money decisions work. (Pexels).

Most parents have heard some version of,“But you have the money, so why can't I have it?” Maybe it happens over a $12 toy, a $90 pair of sneakers, or the newest phone that costs hundreds of dollars more than a perfectly functional model. Saying“we can't afford it” may end the conversation quickly, but what if that is not actually true? Telling a child,“We can afford it, but that isn't how I want to spend our money,” can open a much more valuable conversation about priorities. In fact, teaching kids about money may sometimes require admitting that having enough cash and choosing to spend it are two very different things.

“We Can Afford It” Does Not Mean“We Should Buy It”

Affordability is not simply a question of whether enough money happens to be sitting in a checking account. A family with $5,000 available could technically buy a $1,000 phone, but that same $1,000 might be earmarked for an emergency fund, summer camp, debt repayment, or a future vacation. The American Psychological Association recommends being more direct with children instead of automatically saying something is unaffordable, suggesting language that explains the purchase is not how the family chooses to spend its money. That distinction is important when teaching kids about money because it introduces the idea of opportunity cost: spending on one thing means giving up another. Parents do not need to reveal their salary, bank balance, or every household expense to explain that money has competing jobs.

Parents Are Already Under Pressure To Spend

Saying no can be harder when children see friends receiving expensive clothes, electronics, trips, and other extras. A 2026 LendingTree survey found that 61% of parents with children under 18 felt pressure to overspend on their kids to keep up with other families, while 82% said raising children had become more expensive during the previous year. More than half, 55%, reported spending at least $1,000 a month on child-related expenses, and 64% said they had gone into debt at some point to cover child-related costs. Those numbers show why“yes” can carry a hidden cost even for parents who can cover a purchase today. Teaching kids about money includes showing them that another family's spending habits are not a useful guide for deciding what belongs in your own budget.

A $250 Purchase Can Become A Real Money Lesson

Suppose your 13-year-old wants $250 sneakers and you could pay cash without missing a bill. Instead of simply buying them or claiming you cannot afford them, explain that your normal shoe budget is $100 and the additional $150 represents a choice, then offer alternatives such as saving allowance or gift money toward the difference. This approach gives children experience making tradeoffs while keeping the parent responsible for appropriate necessities. Research involving 1,247 teenagers, published in Young Consumers via ScienceDirect, found that parent-child financial discussions were an important influence on financial knowledge, attitudes, and behavior. Teaching kids about money works better when money becomes something families can discuss rather than a mysterious resource that is either“there” or“gone.”

Protecting Savings Is Also A Form Of Spending Discipline

Parents may feel guilty declining a nonessential purchase when they know there is money in savings, but savings are not necessarily spare cash. A Bankrate survey found that only 46% of U.S. adults had enough emergency savings to cover at least three months of expenses in 2025, while 24% had no emergency savings at all. That makes preserving savings for a broken transmission, medical expense, job loss, or home repair a legitimate financial priority rather than unnecessary stinginess. Parents can explain that money in an account may already have a purpose even when it has not been spent yet. A child who learns this distinction may begin understanding why a healthy bank balance is not permission to buy everything within reach.

Children Can Learn That Money Reflects Priorities

One overlooked benefit of saying“I don't want to spend money on that” is that it allows parents to explain what they do value. The 2025 Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Survey found that Americans surveyed associated wealth with factors including health, relationships, experiences, accomplishments, and free time, not simply net worth and possessions. A family might therefore decide that $600 is better spent on a weekend experience together than another electronic device, while another family may make the opposite choice. Teaching kids about money does not mean convincing children that spending is bad; it means demonstrating that spending should match priorities. Asking“What would you be willing to give up for this?” can turn a request into a surprisingly useful budgeting exercise.

The Bigger Lesson Is Learning To Choose

Children eventually need to manage money without a parent standing beside them, which makes everyday purchasing decisions useful practice. Being truthful about the difference between“cannot afford” and“choose not to buy” teaches that financial security depends partly on the purchases people decline, not merely the income they earn. Parents can set clear limits, invite older children into age-appropriate budget conversations, and let them save toward selected wants rather than automatically supplying them. That approach makes teaching kids about money less about lectures and more about decisions children can see and experience.

Would you tell your child that you could afford something but simply decided it was not worth buying, or would you rather keep the family's financial reasoning private? Share your approach in the comments.