7 Vegetables You Can Still Plant In Fall For One More Cheap Harvest

MENAFN - Frugal Gardening) Radishes, spinach, lettuce, kale and other cool-season vegetables can turn empty summer garden beds into one more fall harvest. Check your first-frost date and each variety's days to maturity before planting. Agenturfotografin/Shutterstock

The tomato plants may be fading and the summer squash may have stopped producing, but that doesn't necessarily mean your vegetable garden is finished for the year. Fall is an opportunity to squeeze another round of food from soil, containers, and garden beds you've already paid to prepare. Many cool-season vegetables tolerate frost, mature quickly, and can be grown from inexpensive seed rather than pricey transplants. The trick is choosing crops that have enough time to mature before cold weather substantially slows growth in your area. If you're looking for a cheap fall harvest, these seven vegetables can make an almost-empty garden productive again.

1. Radishes Can Give You One of the Fastest Fall Harvests

If you're racing the calendar, radishes should be near the top of your seed list because some varieties can mature remarkably quickly. University of Maryland lists roughly 25 to 35 days to maturity and notes that radishes can withstand heavy frosts in fall. Instead of planting the entire packet at once, sow a small row and plant another batch several days later to spread out your harvest. Radishes also have relatively low nutrient requirements, so you don't need to pour expensive fertilizer into the bed just to produce another crop. For gardeners trying to get a cheap fall harvest from a few dollars' worth of seed, it's difficult to beat a vegetable that may go from seed to dinner plate in about a month.

2. Spinach Loves the Weather That Ends the Tomato Season

The cooling temperatures that frustrate tomato and pepper growers are much better suited to spinach. Typically, spinach tolerates frost, making it a good fall crop, and says protected plants can sometimes be harvested into December in its region. You don't need to wait for every plant to reach maximum size either, because tender young leaves can be harvested while the remaining plants continue growing. Row cover can help speed growth and extend the season, but even an uncovered planting can produce useful greens when the timing is right. A packet containing enough seed for multiple sowings can turn otherwise vacant garden space into a cheap fall harvest of salads, sandwiches, soups, and sautéed greens.

3. Leaf Lettuce Can Keep the Salad Bowl Going

Leaf lettuce is another crop worth planting after summer vegetables begin vacating the garden. The University of Minnesota puts leaf lettuce at roughly 40 to 60 days to maturity and notes that it can survive light frost. Choose loose-leaf varieties when time is limited because you can begin harvesting individual outer leaves instead of waiting for a perfect full head. Planting small amounts about a week apart can also prevent the classic gardening problem of having more lettuce than you can eat one week and none the next. If store-bought salad greens regularly end up on your grocery receipt, lettuce is a practical cheap fall harvest that can replace something you were already planning to buy.

4. Kale Can Keep Producing After a Frost

Kale earns its reputation as a dependable cool-weather vegetable because it handles temperatures that finish off many summer crops, with roughly 40 to 65 days to maturity. It is one of the hardier fall vegetables. You can also harvest smaller leaves before the plants reach their full mature size, which is helpful when daylight and temperatures are declining quickly. Don't automatically rip established kale out after the first cold night either, because frost-tolerant crops can continue producing after tender vegetables have stopped. When one inexpensive planting supplies repeated leaf harvests for soups, salads, stir-fries, and side dishes, kale can stretch the value of your cheap fall harvest.

5. Turnips Give You Two Foods From One Plant

Turnips are especially appealing to frugal gardeners because both the roots and leafy tops can end up in the kitchen. Turnips and turnip greens are also among hardy fall crops, and the roots can even be protected with insulating mulch for later harvesting in suitable climates. University of Minnesota Extension estimates roughly 50 to 60 days to maturity, so check your variety and local frost calendar before planting. Harvesting a few tender leaves while allowing the root to continue developing can make the crop even more useful, although you shouldn't strip so many leaves that root growth suffers. Getting greens and roots from the same patch of inexpensive seed is exactly the kind of efficiency that makes a cheap fall harvest worthwhile.

6. Mustard Greens Are Fast Enough for a Late Start

Mustard greens deserve more attention from gardeners who assume they've missed the fall planting window. They take approximately 30 to 40 days to mature, and they are frost-tolerant. Their relatively short growing period makes them useful when there isn't enough season left for slower crops such as cabbage or Brussels sprouts. Young leaves can be harvested for milder flavor, while larger leaves work well cooked with beans, soups, stews, or other inexpensive pantry staples. If you already have an empty garden bed and leftover compost, another round of greens may require little more than seed, water, and a few minutes of work.

7. Carrots Can Stay in the Ground Into Cold Weather

Carrots require more patience than radishes, but they're still worth considering when your fall season is long enough. Carrots are half-hardy crops that tolerate light frost. Gardeners can protect roots with insulating mulch to extend harvest in suitable conditions. Check the seed packet carefully because full-size carrots can take considerably longer than quick greens, while some varieties can be harvested earlier as baby carrots. Keep newly seeded soil consistently moist because tiny carrot seeds and young seedlings can struggle if the seedbed repeatedly dries out. When the timing works, pulling sweet carrots from soil after much of the summer garden is gone can make that last cheap fall harvest feel especially rewarding.

Don't Plant Until You Do This One Bit of Math

The biggest mistake in fall gardening is choosing a vegetable simply because it's described as“cold hardy” without asking whether there's enough time left for it to grow. Find your area's average first-frost date, then check the“days to maturity” printed on the seed packet, remembering that fall crops can mature more slowly as days shorten and temperatures decline. If you're close to the cutoff, choose faster varieties, harvest crops as baby greens or small roots when appropriate, or use row cover to provide some additional protection. Before sowing, clear out exhausted summer plants, add roughly a half-inch to an inch of compost if the bed needs it, and keep the new seedbed consistently moist during germination. Spending two minutes on the calendar before planting can save you from spending money on seeds that have little chance of producing food before winter.

Make Your Last Garden Bed Pay for Itself Again

A cheap fall harvest doesn't require another elaborate round of garden-center shopping. Use the beds and containers you already have, check your leftover seed packets before buying new ones, compost healthy spent plants, and focus on fast-growing vegetables your household will actually eat. Even a modest harvest of spinach, lettuce, radishes, or mustard greens can replace a few grocery-store purchases while giving you more value from garden space that might otherwise sit empty until spring. Remember that climate matters enormously, so gardeners in colder regions may already need season protection or may be past the window for some crops while those in milder areas could have weeks of productive growing weather ahead.

What's the latest vegetable you've successfully planted in fall and still managed to harvest before winter? Share your experience in the comments.