Delhi: Transport Dept Receives International Honour For Helmet Safety Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The Delhi government's Transport Department has officially received an Honourable Mention at the World Safety 2026 Conference, held in Cape Town, South Africa, for its road safety campaign 'Helmet Wearing–Consequences', said an official.

The official said the recognition was presented in the Ultra Short Video category at the Safety Conference 2026.

The International Safety Media Awards recognise the campaign's communication initiative, which highlights the importance of helmet use among two-wheeler riders and communicates the consequences of riding without a properly worn helmet.

The Transport Department undertook the campaign and launched it in August 2025, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta present alongside Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and other dignitaries.

The campaign sought to reinforce the message that helmet use is not merely a matter of compliance with traffic regulations. It is an important road-safety measure to protect riders and pillion passengers, the statement said.

The International Safety Conference recognises high-quality safety media from around the world, with an international jury of injury-prevention and media specialists assessing entries, it said.

The awards consider aspects including production quality, clarity of messaging, innovation and creativity, as well as evaluation methods and outcomes.

The World Safety Conference brings together road-safety and injury-prevention stakeholders from across the world.

At the launch of the campaign, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that road safety is a collective social responsibility and urged citizens to follow traffic rules and make safe road behaviour a part of their everyday lives.

The campaign also encouraged youth to take a pledge to wear helmets and motivate others to follow road-safety norms.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the international recognition encourages continued efforts in road-safety communication and public awareness.

He said that campaigns such as 'Helmet Wearing–Consequences' help reinforce the importance of responsible road behaviour and complement enforcement and other road-safety measures.

The Minister added that the recognition at an international safety forum provides further impetus to its ongoing efforts to promote responsible road-user behaviour and strengthen road-safety awareness across Delhi.