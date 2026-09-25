EAM Jaishankar Meets Lavrov At UNGA, Reviews BRICS Agenda

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Sep 25 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday said he held a“good meeting” with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said the two leaders exchanged views on“several ongoing issues” and reviewed the state of bilateral relations and cooperation within the BRICS grouping.

The meeting comes as India and Russia continue to engage closely on strategic partnership, energy security, defence collaboration and multilateral coordination.

Diplomatic observers said the interaction underlined New Delhi's intent to maintain dialogue with Moscow even as global geopolitics remains unsettled by the Ukraine conflict and shifting alignments in the Indo-Pacific.

India has consistently emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes, while also balancing its ties with Western partners and traditional allies such as Russia.

EAM Jaishankar and Lavrov have met regularly at international forums, including BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Their discussions often cover regional security, trade, and cooperation in multilateral institutions.

The latest meeting at UNGA is seen as part of India's broader effort to sustain engagement with all major powers while advancing its national interests.

The reference to BRICS cooperation is significant, as the bloc recently expanded its membership to include new countries, reflecting its growing role in global economic and political affairs.

India and Russia, as founding members, have often coordinated positions on issues ranging from reforming global financial institutions to technology transfer and the energy transition.

The meeting also highlights India's active diplomatic calendar at UNGA, where EAM Jaishankar has been holding bilateral talks with counterparts from multiple countries.

His engagements are expected to focus on strengthening partnerships, addressing global challenges such as climate change and terrorism, and reinforcing India's role as a voice for the Global South.