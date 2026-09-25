Canadian Startup Enhanceme Expands From Dating To Professional Communication

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> Research with 117 dating-app users led Vancouver-based EnhanceMe to identify a broader challenge: helping people communicate who they are clearly across personal and professional environments.

When EnhanceMe began researching online dating in 2024, the original question was: why were so many people struggling to create dating profiles that felt authentic and representative of who they were?

Between May and November 2024, EnhanceMe spoke with 117 active dating-app users aged 25 to 60 (94 men and 23 women) and examined recurring patterns in how people presented themselves through photos and profile content.

Within that sample, 85% of men and 50% of women had issues with either their photos or profile content. Across the profiles analyzed, EnhanceMe also found that 80% came across as overly polished, vague or guarded.

As the company continued developing its products, the team noticed the underlying problem wasn't limited to dating.

Similar challenges appeared when people updated LinkedIn profiles, introduced themselves professionally or tried to explain their experience, values and direction to someone new. That observation has shaped the next stage of EnhanceMe.

The Vancouver-based company has expanded from dating profiles into a guided communication platform designed to help people translate what they know about themselves into communication that is clear, specific and useful across personal and professional environments.

“We started by looking at dating profiles, but eventually realized we were looking at a much broader communication problem,” says Mariana Caldas, co-founder of EnhanceMe.“People usually have the information. They have experiences, values, interests and stories. The difficult part is deciding what matters and turning all of that context into something another person can actually understand.”

EnhanceMe now organizes its work through two pathways:

EnhanceMe Dating focuses on dating profiles, communication clarity and intentional self-presentation. Its experiences use structured questions and guided reflection to help people translate personal context into profile content, prompts and visual guidance.

EnhanceMe Business applies the same principles to professional identity and communication. Its work includes LinkedIn positioning and structured profile-building experiences, along with communication, operational, and AI implementation services for organizations.

Artificial intelligence supports parts of these experiences, but EnhanceMe deliberately does not treat AI as the source of a person's identity or judgment.

Instead of beginning with a blank prompt and asking an AI system to decide what someone should say, EnhanceMe's approach begins by gathering human context. AI can then help organize, synthesize and translate that information while the person remains responsible for the experiences, values and decisions behind it.

That philosophy reflects a broader question the company has been exploring as generative AI becomes part of everyday communication: if technology can produce content almost instantly, what becomes more important for the human being using it?

For EnhanceMe, the answer is not simply better prompting. It is better context, reflection and judgment.

“AI can help us structure information and explore possibilities, but it cannot decide what matters to us,” Mariana says.“The interesting opportunity is not just using AI to communicate faster. It is designing technology that helps us think more carefully about what we want to communicate in the first place.”

The evolution from dating profiles to professional communication has not changed EnhanceMe's central idea. Relationships remain at the heart of the company's work - from how people introduce themselves to a potential partner to how they communicate their professional identity, collaborate with others or make themselves understood.

More about the research that led to EnhanceMe:



More about EnhanceMe's approach to AI and human judgment:



About EnhanceMe

EnhanceMe Consulting Services Inc. is a Canadian guided communication platform that helps people express who they are more clearly across dating, professional, and digital environments. Its approach combines structured reflection, communication frameworks, visual presentation and AI-assisted workflows to turn human context into practical communication.

EnhanceMe operates through two pathways: EnhanceMe Dating, focused on dating profiles and personal communication, and EnhanceMe Business, focused on professional identity, LinkedIn positioning, communication workflows and organizational services.

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