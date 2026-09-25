K'taka Police Bust Alleged Terror Plot In Chikkaballapur

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) Karnataka police have arrested two persons in Chikkaballapur in connection with an alleged terror conspiracy involving discussions on Telegram, prompting senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka to demand immediate security for BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former BJP MP Pratap Simha and BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, whom he claimed were among the alleged targets.

Chikkaballapur City Police arrested Shabbir, a resident of Bapujinagar in Chikkaballapur, and Salman, reportedly from North India, after allegedly finding discussions on a Telegram group about carrying out terror-related and disruptive activities.

Reacting to the arrests, Ashoka claimed on Saturday that four persons had allegedly drawn up a plan to kill Yatnal, Pratap Simha and C.T. Ravi, and said one of those allegedly involved had been arrested.

“In Chikkaballapur, a team of four terrorists had sketched a plan to kill MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former BJP MP Pratap Simha and BJP MLC C.T. Ravi. The government should immediately provide security to these leaders,” Ashoka said in Bengaluru. All three leaders are known for their staunch Hindutva stance.

Ashoka also alleged that the number of such people had increased after the Congress government came to power. Police have yet to independently verify his claims about the alleged targets and the number of people involved.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the Telegram group's conversations, its members, and their possible links.

According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly created or participated in a Telegram group where discussions were held about carrying out terror-related activities. Investigators are now working to trace other members of the group and determine whether the discussions led to any concrete preparations.

Police are also probing allegations that the group discussed kidnapping wealthy individuals to raise funds for terror-related activities.

According to reports, Shabbir had joined the group around four months ago. Investigators are also examining an allegation that the group's administrator had promised weapons training to members after a specified period.

The police are examining Shabbir's mobile phone and other digital evidence as part of the investigation. They are also trying to establish the identities and locations of other group members.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not publicly confirmed that any attack was carried out or that the alleged plans had progressed beyond discussions on the messaging platform. The identities of all persons allegedly involved, the motive behind the discussions and the extent of any preparations are expected to be established as the investigation progresses.