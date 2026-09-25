ACC Clears Key Additional Secretary Postings In Fresh Reshuffle

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Friday cleared top-level bureaucratic appointments, bringing new Additional Secretaries into key ministries including Finance, Rural Development, Steel and Higher Education.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Vipin Kumar has been shifted to the Department of Rural Development as Additional Secretary. Srikant Nagulapalli, a 1998 IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been appointed Additional Secretary, Department of Expenditure in the Finance Ministry. He previously served as Director General of Hydrocarbons in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Anand Singh, a Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 2000 batch, has been appointed Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, following completion of his foreign assignment. With this, the Finance Ministry will have two new Additional Secretaries.

Sarita Chauhan Chand, a 1999 AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has been appointed Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Steel. She will move from her current posting in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Ankita Mishra Bundela, a 2001 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, who was serving as Additional Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has been appointed Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

Other new appointments include:

P. Hemalatha (IAS, KN:2000): Development Commissioner, Cochin Special Economic Zone, appointed Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training.

V. Ponnuraj (IAS, KN:2000): Appointed Director General of Hydrocarbons in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, succeeding Srikant Nagulapalli.

Piyush Singh (IAS, MH:2000): Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, appointed Mission Director, National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Mandeep K. Bhandari (IAS, AGMUT:2001): Appointed Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, in Additional Secretary rank.

Manisha Sensarma (IES:1995): Appointed Additional Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with the post temporarily upgraded.