Company Moves To Win Shareholder Backing For Daily Preferred Dividends

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy is asking shareholders to approve a change to the payment schedule for its four preferred“digital credit” securities-moving them from periodic payouts to daily dividends. The company says the switch would not alter the preferred stocks' dividend rates or the total amount paid, but would make dividend record dates occur on every calendar day.

According to a Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the board approved the proposal on Thursday. Shareholders are set to vote on the amendments during a virtual special meeting scheduled for Oct. 28.

Strategy wants to convert STRC, STRF, STRK, and STRD to daily dividend record dates, without changing their dividend rates or aggregate payout. If approved, each calendar day becomes a record date, with payments made on the next business day. STRC would be the first to transition, with an initial expected daily dividend payment on Nov. 2. The other three preferred stocks would follow in January, with their first daily-schedule payments expected on Jan. 4. Strategy is following Strive's earlier step toward daily dividends after Strive became the first public company to adopt the model.

Key takeawaysStrategy seeks approval for daily dividend schedule

In its SEC filing, Strategy outlined amendments that would alter how dividends are timed for its preferred stock lineup, including STRC. The company's stated goal is to shift to a daily framework while keeping economics consistent-specifically, maintaining the same dividend rates and the same total amount paid.

Under the proposed structure, a dividend record date would be set for every calendar day. The corresponding dividend payment would then be processed on the next business day. Strategy also specified an implementation sequence: STRC would transition first, followed by STRF, STRK, and STRD in the subsequent months.

Strategic timing details included in the filing indicate that STRC's first expected daily dividend payment would arrive on Nov. 2. The remaining three preferred stocks are expected to begin daily payouts in January, with the first payments under the daily record-date schedule anticipated for Jan. 4.

The company said the amendments would take effect after Strategy updates the preferred stock certificates governed under Delaware law.

A broader shift in Bitcoin treasury preferred securities

Strategy's move arrives after Strive, another Bitcoin treasury-focused public company, changed its own preferred stock payout mechanics to daily dividends. Earlier coverage of Strive noted that SATA began paying dividends every business day on June 16 at a 13% annual rate, after Strive reported eliminating outstanding debt in the first quarter.

While both companies are aiming for the same general outcome-more frequent income timing-the details differ. The source describing Strive's change emphasized dividends on each business day. Strategy's plan, by contrast, would treat every calendar day as the record date, with payments aligned to the next business day. For investors, that distinction matters for cash-flow timing and for how dividends accrue around weekends and holidays.

Strategy also positions the preferred securities within its“digital credit” approach-preferred securities designed to generate income from a capital structure anchored by its Bitcoin holdings.

Why daily dividends may matter to holders

Daily dividend schedules can be appealing because they more closely align income distribution with the passage of time. For traders and income-focused investors, more frequent payouts may reduce reliance on longer intervals between distribution dates and can improve short-term planning around liquidity needs.

At the same time, Strategy emphasized that the proposal would not change the dividend rates or the total amount paid. That detail signals the company is aiming primarily at payment mechanics rather than changing the underlying economics of the securities.

Strategy's scale within the Bitcoin treasury category provides context for why the proposal could draw attention. According to BitcoinTreasuries, Strategy holds about 846,000 BTC, compared with Strive's 26,355 BTC.

CEO discusses volatility tied to leverage in STRC

Beyond the dividend schedule, Strategy has also been managing investor expectations around STRC's trading behavior. The article notes that STRC saw notable volatility during the year. In June, it dropped sharply below its $100 stated amount, with an intraday low reported at $71.25 on June 26 based on Yahoo Finance data.

Speaking on Natalie Brunell's Coin Stories podcast earlier this week, Strategy CEO Phong Le attributed the downturn to more leverage entering the STRC market than the company expected. He said that some investors borrowed against Bitcoin at lower rates to buy STRC and capture the spread between their borrowing costs and STRC's dividend yield. When Bitcoin's price declined, Le said those positions faced pressure to add collateral or sell STRC.

Le also described measures Strategy is pursuing to avoid another similar unwind. These include maintaining a strong U.S. dollar reserve, using a policy that allows the company to repurchase STRC when it trades below its $100 stated amount, and working to attract more long-term holders-particularly institutional investors.

Since the June lows, the article states that STRC has recovered to around $98.41, near Strategy's stated target range of keeping the security between $99 and $100. It also notes that STRC currently carries a 12% variable annual dividend rate.

What to watch before the shareholder vote

Investors should focus on the Oct. 28 special meeting outcome and on the implementation details once Strategy updates its Delaware certificates. If the daily schedule is approved, traders will likely watch how the more frequent record-date structure interacts with STRC's ongoing volatility and with the company's repurchase and reserve strategy.

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