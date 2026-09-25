Kashi's Mega Ropeway Takes Shape! Trial Runs Underway In Varanasi

A major transport project is taking shape in Kashi as India's first and the world's third urban transport ropeway undergoes trial runs in Varanasi. With construction progressing rapidly, the ambitious ropeway is set to add a new dimension to urban connectivity in the city. The latest visuals show the project moving closer to becoming a key public transport link for commuters and visitors.

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