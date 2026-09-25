Spotter AI Adds MVR Monitoring To Sentinel To Help Motor Carriers Track Driver Record Changes

Spotter Sentinel MVR Monitoring

Spotter Sentinel MVR Monitoring

Spotter AI

New Sentinel feature alerts fleets to driver record changes and centralizes MVR monitoring, notifications and follow-up.

DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spotter AI, a transportation technology company that develops AI-powered software solutions for motor carriers and fleet operators, has added MVR Monitoring to Sentinel, giving trucking companies a more automated way to track changes to a driver's motor vehicle record as part of their ongoing safety and compliance workflow.

As Spotter AI's driver safety, recruiting and compliance platform, Sentinel helps motor carriers manage driver records, verification, monitoring and related workflows in one place. The new MVR Monitoring feature alerts carrier teams when changes are detected on a monitored driver's motor vehicle record, sends notifications through Slack and email, and centralizes monitoring activity within the driver's profile.

For motor carriers and fleets, driver qualification and safety monitoring should not stop after an initial onboarding review or annual MVR check. A driver's record can change at any time, and delayed visibility can leave safety and compliance teams working with outdated information.

Key features of Sentinel MVR Monitoring include:

- Alerts when a change is detected on a monitored driver's MVR

- Notifications through Slack and email

- Monitoring alerts centralized in the driver's profile

- A new MVR request when an alert is triggered

- Support for multiple CDLs within a driver profile

“Motor carriers need better visibility into driver record changes without waiting for the next annual review,” said Atavicka Ware, Marketing Director at Spotter AI.“MVR Monitoring gives safety and compliance teams a more proactive way to stay informed when records change and respond with current information.”

MVR Monitoring is available now inside Sentinel for motor carriers and fleet operators. To learn more about Sentinel, visit

About Spotter AI

Spotter AI is a transportation technology company focused on bringing modern software and intelligent operational tools to the trucking industry. Built to help fleets move beyond outdated systems and disconnected workflows, Spotter AI delivers solutions that simplify operations, improve visibility, reduce manual work and improve communication for carriers, brokers, recruiters and drivers, helping transportation businesses operate more efficiently in an increasingly competitive freight market.



Robert Bradley

Bradley PR and Marketing

+1 (949) 274-9651‬

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Spotter AI Adds MVR Monitoring to Sentinel to Help Motor Carriers Track Driver Record Changes News Provided By Bradley PR and Marketing September 25, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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