Russell Dominates Azerbaijan GP Qualifying As Antonelli Crashes Out

MENAFN - IANS) Baku, Sep 25 (IANS) George Russell took pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday as Mercedes teammate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli crashed out in the opening phase of qualifying.

Russell produced a lap of 1:42.526 around the Baku City Circuit to beat Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.837 seconds, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri third, just 0.001 seconds further back.

Isack Hadjar took a notable fourth place on his return after missing three races with a wrist injury, outqualifying his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who could manage only eighth, reports Xinhua.

Lando Norris was fifth for McLaren ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Alpine's Pierre Gasly, with Williams' Carlos Sainz and Alpine's Franco Colapinto completing the top 10.

Russell had topped both Q1 and Q2 before underlining Mercedes' pace with a commanding final lap in Q3.

McLaren had appeared to emerge as Russell's biggest threat after struggling for pace during practice, with Piastri and Norris occupying the top two positions with four minutes remaining. But neither was able to respond to Russell's final effort, while Leclerc jumped into second.

Russell's pole gives him an opportunity to reduce Antonelli's substantial championship lead in Saturday's race after the Italian's qualifying session ended almost as soon as it began.

Antonelli struck the inside wall at Turn 1 during Q1, damaging the front-left of his Mercedes. He initially attempted to drive slowly back to the pits before the team instructed him to stop the car.

His earlier lap was quick enough to carry him into Q2, but with the damaged car unable to take part, Antonelli was classified 16th.

Behind the top 10, Oliver Bearman, Liam Lawson, Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon and Arvid Lindblad were eliminated in Q2, along with the stricken Antonelli.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll were knocked out in Q1 and will occupy the final six places on the grid.

Sainz provided another notable result by taking Williams into Q3 for the first time this season. Both Williams cars had progressed from Q1 with a heavily revised car that has shed 28 kilograms since the start of the season.

Antonelli faces a recovery drive on Saturday, although Baku's long straights provide plenty of overtaking opportunities, while Safety Car periods and red flags have frequently shaken up races on the street circuit.

The championship leader has already demonstrated his ability to recover from the back of the grid this season, winning at Monza from 19th earlier this month.

Russell, meanwhile, will start from the ideal position to capitalise on Mercedes' strong pace and cut into his teammate's championship advantage.