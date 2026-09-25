According To The Latest Research By The Business Research Company, The Global Automotive Power Steering Motor Market

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Automotive Power Steering Motor Market industry

The Business Research Company's Automotive Power Steering Motor Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive power steering motor market has been experiencing significant expansion recently, driven by evolving vehicle technologies and increasing adoption of electric steering systems. As the automotive industry shifts toward more efficient and advanced steering solutions, this market is poised for continued growth over the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future prospects shaping this sector.

Current Market Size and Future Growth Prospects for the Automotive Power Steering Motor Market

The size of the automotive power steering motor market has witnessed robust growth in recent times. It is projected to increase from $19.98 billion in 2025 to $21.33 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This historical growth is primarily due to the rising use of electric power steering (EPS) systems in passenger vehicles, heightened demand for better fuel efficiency compared to traditional hydraulic steering, expanding vehicle production and sales in emerging markets, a growing emphasis on enhanced driving comfort and control, and the increasing incorporation of electronic components within steering systems.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $27.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4%. This future growth will be fueled by the expanding use of electric and hybrid vehicles that require sophisticated steering technologies, rising demand for autonomous driving features demanding precise steering control, the development of high-efficiency brushless electric motors for automotive applications, the push for lightweight components to boost vehicle performance, and broader deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that depend on responsive steering solutions. Key trends include the integration of cutting-edge electric steering motors to enhance handling and comfort, growing preference for compact and lightweight designs that improve efficiency, advancements in durable and reliable high-performance steering motors, increased focus on energy-saving steering assistance, and the customization of steering motor solutions to accommodate diverse vehicle platforms.

Understanding Automotive Power Steering Motors and Their Functionality

An automotive power steering motor is an electric motor component within electric power steering systems designed to assist drivers by reducing the effort needed to turn the steering wheel. It operates alongside sensors and electronic control units, adapting steering support based on factors such as driving conditions, vehicle speed, and driver input. This system improves overall maneuverability, driving comfort, and fuel efficiency while offering superior steering performance. By replacing traditional hydraulic parts with electric motors, it reduces system weight and enables integration with modern vehicle technologies.

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How Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Growth Propels the Automotive Power Steering Motor Market

One of the primary forces accelerating the automotive power steering motor market is the growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. These vehicles utilize electric motors exclusively or together with internal combustion engines to enhance efficiency and lower emissions. Increasing environmental concerns and global sustainability goals are driving consumers and governments to favor cleaner transportation options that reduce greenhouse gases and air pollution. Electric power steering motors support this transition by enabling energy-efficient steering systems that improve vehicle handling, reduce weight, and enhance comfort. They also facilitate advanced driver-assistance features commonly found in electric and hybrid models. For example, the U.S. Department of Energy reported in January 2024 that plug-in electric vehicles made up 9.8% of light-duty vehicle sales in December 2023, up from 7.8% a year earlier. Throughout 2023, plug-in vehicles consistently accounted for at least 8% of monthly sales, whereas in 2022 their share was between 5.5% and 7.8%. This steady rise in electric and hybrid vehicle penetration is a significant catalyst for market growth.

Regional Market Trends and Growth Outlook for the Automotive Power Steering Motor Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the automotive power steering motor market and is expected to lead as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This region's rapid industrialization, expanding automotive manufacturing base, and rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles contribute to its dominant position. The market analysis includes other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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According to the Latest Research by The Business Research Company, the Global Automotive Power Steering Motor Market News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 25, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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