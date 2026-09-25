Ripple CEO Admits He Owns Solana, Says XRP Isn't His Only Bet

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has stunned the XRP community with a surprising admission. He revealed that he personally holds Solana tokens alongside his XRP position. The comment challenges the idea that Ripple's chief backs only XRP.

Garlinghouse Breaks From XRP Maximalism

Garlinghouse told a podcast audience that he does not push people toward XRP alone. Instead, he encourages a broader approach to crypto holdings. He suggested buying the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap and holding for five years.

That basket currently includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, BNB, and XRP. Garlinghouse's remarks show he still values XRP as part of a diversified strategy. However, he made clear that XRP does not stand alone in his personal portfolio.

The Ripple CEO also stressed that he supports multiple blockchain projects for different reasons. He does not view himself as loyal to a single token. This stance marks a shift from the maximalist image often tied to Ripple leadership.

Solana Enters Garlinghouse's Portfolio

Garlinghouse confirmed he owns a modest amount of Solana. He explained that he does not see Solana as a rival to XRP. Rather, he framed both networks as capable of succeeding together.

He pointed to Solana's meme-coin activity as a factor driving fresh liquidity to the chain. This activity, he noted, strengthens Solana 's broader ecosystem over time. Garlinghouse added that he expects both XRP and Solana to perform well long-term.

Ripple's leader also said his firm's real competition comes from elsewhere. He named other blockchain projects as bigger threats to XRP's market position. Still, he expressed support for Solana's continued growth and adoption.

Market Context Around The XRP And Solana Remarks

XRP has long carried a reputation shaped by loyal supporters and cross-border payment use cases. Ripple has spent years building partnerships tied directly to XRP adoption. Garlinghouse's comments do not change that underlying business focus.

Solana, meanwhile, has grown through fast transaction speeds and a thriving meme-coin culture. The network has attracted developers and traders seeking lower fees. Garlinghouse's disclosure adds a notable voice to Solana's growing credibility.

For XRP holders, the statement signals that diversification does not equal disloyalty. Garlinghouse continues to back XRP as part of his five-year basket strategy. His comments simply widen the conversation beyond XRP alone.

Ultimately, the remarks reflect a broader shift toward multi-asset crypto strategies among industry leaders. XRP remains central to Garlinghouse's outlook, even as his portfolio expands. The market now watches how this balanced stance shapes future XRP and Solana sentiment.

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