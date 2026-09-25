President Ilham Aliyev Extends Condolences To President Of Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the deaths of servicemen during military exercises held in the Mangystau Region.

Sharing your grief in these difficult moments, I extend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of those who perished, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan following this tragedy.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!" the letter reads.