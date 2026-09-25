MP: Nitin Gadkari Orders Toll Suspension At Shahpura

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 25 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday directed the suspension of toll collection at the Shahpura toll plaza in Jabalpur following damage to the Shahpura Rail Over Bridge (ROB), which has disrupted traffic and caused inconvenience to commuters.

He also ordered faster execution of key road projects in Madhya Pradesh, particularly those connecting Ujjain ahead of Simhastha 2028, and directed officials to prepare an action plan to improve connectivity to Kanha National Park from Nagpur, Jabalpur and Raipur, according to a state government statement.

Gadkari issued the directions during a review meeting on National Highway projects with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal.

He also sought an action plan to strengthen the road network in Balaghat.

He stressed that road projects should be completed without delay, with construction quality and road safety as top priorities.

“Every project must be designed according to technical standards, particularly road safety norms. Where work is stalled because of difficulties faced by residents, solutions should be found through dialogue and coordination,” Gadkari said.

According to a statement from the Madhya Pradesh government, the Union Minister also directed state officials to coordinate closely with the Centre on land acquisition and forest clearance issues to ensure projects do not remain pending.“Land acquisition and forest clearance cases should be pursued closely with the concerned ministries so that there is no delay in project completion,” Gadkari said.

The meeting reviewed the Sandalpur-Nasrullaganj bypass in Dewas district, Ujjain-Jhalawar four-lane project, Satna-Chitrakoot four-lane project and Jabalpur-Lakhnadon-Raipur greenfield expressway. The Launi-Burhanpur link was also discussed. Gadkari said the Atal Expressway would be constructed up to Bateshwar in Uttar Pradesh, recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's association with the place.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav said road projects in the state were progressing rapidly under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through initiatives taken by Gadkari.“The rapid expansion of road infrastructure is strengthening connectivity in Madhya Pradesh and is also giving impetus to industrial activities and religious tourism,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister also briefed Gadkari on major ongoing projects and the state's future road expansion plans.

Earlier in the day, Gadkari flagged off the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal, marking the resumption of government bus services in Madhya Pradesh after more than two decades. Gadkari later visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bhopal, where he met party leaders and workers.

Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Rakesh Singh, Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal and senior officials from the state government and the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry attended the review meeting.