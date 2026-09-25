Ensure Every Public Recreational Space Is Well-Lit For Women's Safety: Delhi L-G

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of lighting at Bonta Park in the Northern Ridge, directing authorities to ensure every public recreational space is well-lit for women's safety.

The surprise visit came close to the alleged gang rape of a minor at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir by three accused, who were arrested later.

In a message on X,“Conducted a surprise inspection of Bonta Park in the Northern Ridge near Delhi University, along with the Chief Secretary and @DcpNorthDelhi, to assess on-ground security, lighting and the elimination of dark spots along walkways.”

“Safety of women and children is a top priority. Directed authorities to ensure every public recreational space is well-lit, secure and regularly patrolled, with lighting kept fully operational. Every Delhiite should walk, exercise and enjoy our parks without fear!” he wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Sandhu stressed the need for safer streets for women and children through better lighting and Pink Force deployment.

Congratulating the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for securing the first position in the 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign, Sandhu said that to achieve a world-class city, it would also need AI-enabled responsive civic services, zero-waste neighbourhoods and Jan Bhagidari as a shared civic responsibility.

"Our frontline workers are the true brand ambassadors of the city. Their safety, dignity, welfare and institutional support must remain paramount as we build a Viksit Dilli for a 'Viksit Bharat'," the L-G added during an interaction with NDMC staff.

On the occasion, NDMC Chairman Kumar Dwivedi, Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, MLA and NDMC Member Virendra Singh Kadian, Council Members Anil Valmiki and Sarita Tomer, Secretary Rahul Singh, Financial Advisor Rakesh Singh, and senior officers, along with employees, were also present.

L-G Sandhu interacted with the NDMC employees and commended sanitation workers, gardeners, engineers and staff who keep the heart of the national capital clean, green and well-maintained, a statement said.

The L-G said, "New Delhi is not merely the administrative centre of the country; it is the face and first impression of India for visitors from across the world. The cleanliness, greenery, upkeep and overall appearance of the National Capital therefore carry immense significance."