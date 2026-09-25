Etac To Deliver Meaningful CPD And Product Launches At OT Show 2026

The friendly and knowledgeable Etac team at The OT Show

UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Etac, the respected assistive equipment manufacturer, will be providing elevated educational sessions, innovative product launches and evidence-based clinical guidance at the OT Show 2026.The Occupational Therapy Show, NEC Birmingham, 25-26th November, Stand G40. Open from 9:00am.Etac is a global specialist in patient handling, bathroom aids, mobility solutions and paediatric products for individuals with disabilities. Its product ranges are renowned for Scandinavian design excellence which delivers outstanding quality, ergonomics, aesthetics and performance. These inherent capabilities will be showcased once again across a diverse product portfolio at the NEC alongside the launch of two new solutions. The new Etac e-learning platform will also be unveiled, alongside live on-stand CPD demonstrations.Stand G40 will stage an exclusive, pre-launch preview of a product that will spearhead the mobile shower commode category and the latest Immedia 4wayGlide in-bed patient positioning system.In terms of education, the new Etac 'Open Learning' portal will be available to see for the first time and delegates will be able to gain CPD hours by attending the four on-stand educational sessions. These sessions will focus on improved bathroom safety and effective patient in-bed moving and handling.In addition to the express CPD sessions, the knowledgeable and friendly Etac team will be available to provide specialist guidance on how Etac solutions and services enhance everyday practice and client outcomes. There will be guests from Etac's International Education and Product Management departments who will be able to highlight new care approaches and strategies from a global perspective.Andrew King, Etac Sales Director, commented: "Our showcase at the OT Show 2026 promises more meaningful engagement than ever before. All delegates are welcome onto our stand to receive invaluable education, innovative product news and informed clinical advice on a one-to-one basis. As patient and user needs continue to evolve at pace, we remain ahead of the curve in terms of client and carer-centric design – all to be detailed at this year's event."The Etac GroupEtac is a world-leading developer of innovative assistive devices and patient handling equipment. Since 1973, we have been committed to improving quality of life for the individual, family members and caregivers.Through our specialised product brands, we offer state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of daily needs and care settings, for people at all stages of life. Our products are designed to promote the individual's abilities and support caregivers in their daily work – through high quality, user-friendly functionality, and by delivering great value over time.For further information please contact:Jon Nock, Managing DirectoriDIS Creative Marketing Limited6B (First Floor), The CourtyardMeadow Bank, Furlong RoadBourne End. Bucks. SL8 5AU. UKMob: +44(0)7786 245896Email:...Issued on behalf of:Etac UK LimitedUnit 60 Hartlebury Trading EstateHartlebury, KiddermininsterWorcestershireDY10 4JD. UKTel. +44(0)121 561 2222E-mail:...

Jon Nock

iDIS Creative Marketing Limited

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Etac to Deliver Meaningful CPD and Product Launches at OT Show 2026 News Provided By Agility PR Solutions September 25, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.