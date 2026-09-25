Automotive Thermal Management Market Expected To Reach $107.68 Billion By 2030 Driven By Robust Industry Expansion

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Automotive Thermal Management Market segments

The Business Research Company's Automotive Thermal Management Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive thermal management sector has been witnessing robust expansion recently, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for efficient temperature regulation in vehicles. As the automotive industry evolves, especially with the rise of electric vehicles, this market is set to experience significant growth and innovation. Let's explore the market size, key drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this industry's future.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Automotive Thermal Management Market

The automotive thermal management market has seen substantial growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $77.14 billion in 2025 to $82.72 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This past growth has been propelled by rising vehicle production rates, enhanced demand for engine cooling, wider adoption of passenger comfort systems, growth in automotive HVAC installations, and the need for more durable thermal components. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $107.68 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors fueling this future expansion include the surge in electric vehicle manufacturing, higher demand for battery thermal management systems, broader use of heat pump technologies, integration of advanced cooling materials, and a growing focus on improving vehicle energy efficiency. Key trends forecasted to shape the market involve the adoption of integrated thermal management systems, heat pump-based solutions, multi-circuit cooling architectures, advanced thermal interface materials, and the shift towards high-efficiency refrigerants.

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Understanding Automotive Thermal Management and Its Importance

Automotive thermal management encompasses the technologies and systems designed to control temperatures within vehicles, targeting critical components such as engines, batteries, power electronics, cabins, and drivetrains. The goal is to maintain optimal operating conditions by effectively managing heat generation, transfer, and dissipation. This optimization enhances vehicle performance, increases efficiency, boosts safety, and extends component durability, making thermal management an essential aspect of modern vehicle design.

How Electric Vehicle Adoption is Boosting Market Growth

One of the most significant factors driving growth in the automotive thermal management market is the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). These vehicles are powered either fully or partially by electric motors with energy derived from rechargeable batteries. The growing popularity of EVs is fueled by environmental concerns, with consumers, companies, and governments pushing to lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels through more sustainable transportation options. Thermal management plays a crucial role in EVs by regulating temperatures of the battery, motor, and cabin to enhance energy efficiency, extend driving range, and preserve consistent performance under various conditions. For example, in January 2025, Cox Automotive, a US-based system software company, updated its EV sales figures to 1,212,758 units for 2023, marking a 49% increase over 2022, with sales continuing to rise by 7.3% in 2024 to reach 1,301,411 units. This growing adoption of electric vehicles is a key driver of the automotive thermal management sector.

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Leading Regions in the Automotive Thermal Management Space

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automotive thermal management market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several important regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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Automotive Thermal Management Market Expected to Reach $107.68 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 25, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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