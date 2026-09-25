Gujarat: BJP, Congress Announce Candidates For Gandhinagar Civic Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced 32 candidates for eight wards of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC), while the Congress released a list of 19 candidates for five wards, intensifying preparations for the civic elections in Gujarat's capital on October 11.

The announcements came a day before the September 26 deadline for filing nomination papers, with all three major parties - BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - expected to finalise their remaining candidates shortly.

AAP has announced 29 candidates so far for the 44-member civic body. The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation has 44 seats spread across 11 wards.

The BJP has also fielded Congress turncoat Ankit Barot from Ward 3. Barot was among the two Congress candidates who won in the 2021 GMC elections and was subsequently appointed Leader of Opposition in the civic body.

The election notification was issued on September 21. The last date for filing nominations is September 26, followed by scrutiny of nomination papers on September 28.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations until September 29. Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 11, with counting scheduled for October 13. If required, re-polling will be held on October 12.

The elections will be conducted through electronic voting machines (EVMs). The State Election Commission has also said it will make adequate police arrangements to enable voters to exercise their franchise freely.

The GMC last went to polls in October 2021, when the BJP won 41 of the 44 seats, while the Congress secured two and AAP one.

The number of seats had increased to 44 across 11 wards following delimitation and the expansion of the civic body's jurisdiction.

With nominations closing on Saturday, the three parties are expected to complete their candidate lists before the scrutiny process begins, setting the stage for the October 11 contest.