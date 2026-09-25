Rajasthan: Independent MLA Sent To Judicial Custody In 23-Year-Old Land Dispute Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) Independent MLA Ganeshraj Bansal has been sent to judicial custody after a court rejected the CID-CB's request for an extension of his police remand in connection with a 23-year-old land lease (patta) and land dispute case.

The CID-CB produced Bansal before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Hanumangarh on Friday after the completion of his four-day police remand.

The investigating agency sought additional custody for further questioning, but the court rejected the request and ordered that the MLA be sent to jail under judicial custody.

The case relates to a land dispute and alleged lease deeds issued by the Hanumangarh Municipal Council in 2003. Separate cases have reportedly been registered against Bansal, his wife and other individuals associated with the Municipal Council.

The CID-CB and Special Crime Branch detained Bansal on September 20 while he was travelling to Bikaner. Following questioning, he was arrested and produced before the court. On September 21, the court granted the investigating agency police remand until September 25.

Bansal's arrest came amid the election for the post of Chairperson of the Hanumangarh Municipal Council. With a significant number of independent councillors supporting him, his role was considered important in the local political equation.

Following his arrest, Bansal's supporters and independent councillors staged protests. Meanwhile, Bansal, his wife Santosh Bansal and daughter Vandana Jain approached the Rajasthan High Court in connection with separate FIRs. The High Court granted interim protection from arrest and coercive action and reserved its detailed order.

One of the FIRs, numbered 625, contains allegations of fraud. The petitioners argued that the alleged incident dates back to 2003, while the FIR was registered in 2026. The High Court proceedings concern separate FIRs and should not be confused with the land lease case in which Bansal was arrested by the CID-CB and produced before the CJM court on Friday.

With the court rejecting the request for further police remand, Bansal will remain in judicial custody. The CID-CB is continuing its investigation, and further proceedings will depend on the investigation and subsequent court orders.