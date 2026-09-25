Charles D. Hatley Named To Virginia Lawyers Weekly's 2026 Leaders In The Law

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Charles Hatley, Esq., CEOVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Melone Hatley, P.C. is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer Charles D. Hatley has been named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly's 2026 Leaders in the Law class.Leaders in the Law is an annual recognition from Virginia Lawyers Weekly honoring attorneys for their contributions to the practice of law, leadership involving the justice system, and service to the legal profession and their communities.As CEO of Melone Hatley, P.C., Hatley has helped lead the family law and estate planning firm through significant growth and expansion. The firm now serves clients across Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas and has been recognized nationally for its growth.Before moving into firm leadership, Hatley managed offices for a national law firm and litigated high-stakes divorce and custody matters throughout Virginia and Washington, D.C. That combination of litigation and management experience now informs his leadership of Melone Hatley, P.C. and its continued focus on building a client-centered firm culture.“Being recognized by Virginia Lawyers Weekly is a tremendous honor, particularly because Virginia is where so much of my legal career has been spent,” said Hatley.“I've had the opportunity to work alongside an incredible group of attorneys and professionals who care deeply about the families we serve and the work we do. I'm proud of what our team has built and excited about where we're headed.”Beyond his leadership at Melone Hatley, P.C., Hatley serves on the Virginia State Bar's Standing Committee on Lawyer Discipline and Lawyers Insurance Committee. He also contributes to conversations about the future of the legal profession through commentary in Virginia Lawyers Weekly and Virginia Business on topics including artificial intelligence in legal consultations and pay transparency.Hatley also hosts Melone Hatley, P.C.'s I Now Pronounce You Divorced podcast, where he discusses divorce, custody, co-parenting, and other issues affecting families.The recognition marks the second consecutive year that a Melone Hatley, P.C. leader has been selected for Leaders in the Law. Firm founder and managing partner Rebecca Melone was named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly's 2025 class.“Charles has played an important role in the growth of Melone Hatley, P.C. and in building the culture we have today,” said Melone.“He pushes our team to keep learning, improving, and finding better ways to serve our clients. I'm thrilled to see his leadership recognized by Virginia Lawyers Weekly.”Hatley and the other members of the 2026 Leaders in the Law class will be honored at a networking reception on October 29, 2026. The event will also recognize Virginia Lawyers Weekly's 2026 Up & Coming Lawyers class.About Melone Hatley, P.C.Melone Hatley, P.C. is a woman-owned family law and estate planning firm serving clients across Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas. The firm represents individuals and families in matters including divorce, child custody, child support, military divorce, estate planning, trusts, and contested estate matters. For more information, visit or call 800-479-8124.

Jackie Woody

Melone Hatley, PC

+1 800-479-8124

email us here

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Charles D. Hatley Named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly's 2026 Leaders in the Law News Provided By Melone Hatley, PC September 25, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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