Misa Bharti Seeks FIR Against Bihar CM Over Jamui Row

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) RJD Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti on Friday reached the Secretariat Police Station in Patna seeking registration of an FIR against Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over his social media post featuring the family of a minor girl involved in the Jamui molestation case.

Bharti submitted a written complaint at the police station and waited for some time, but alleged that the police refused to accept her complaint or register an FIR. She subsequently left the police station without the case being registered.

Speaking after visiting the Secretariat Police Station, Bharti said she had approached the police to lodge an FIR against the Chief Minister and questioned how ordinary citizens are treated when seeking to register complaints.“We have not come to the Secretariat police station to play caste politics. We are elected representatives of the people, Members of Parliament. If my FIR is not being registered, one can only imagine the plight of ordinary citizens of Bihar at police stations,” she said.

She also pointed out that Choudhary holds the portfolios of both Chief Minister and Home Minister. Referring to the Jamui case, she claimed that FIRs had been registered against more than 250 people, including news-channel personnel, YouTubers and ordinary citizens, over the circulation of related material.

Bharti alleged that the Chief Minister's interaction with the victim's family and the subsequent publication of the photograph raised questions under the POCSO Act.“The Chief Minister of Bihar was holding a photo session after summoning the victimised girl and her family members. On one hand, cases are being registered against news channels for violating the POCSO Act. Yet, he himself shared a photo on 'X' that violates the same Act, only to delete the post after realising the error twenty minutes later. Does this constitute a violation of the POCSO Act or not?” she asked.

The controversy centres on the Jamui case, in which police have arrested those accused of the alleged molestation of a minor girl. The issue took a political turn after Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shared a photograph on social media with the victim's family during his interaction with them on Thursday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav subsequently alleged that the photograph violated provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The post was later deleted. Tejashwi also questioned why police had not registered an FIR against the Chief Minister, arguing that they had taken action against other individuals accused of sharing photographs or videos related to the case on social media. He said the law should apply equally to everyone and warned that he would approach the court if the police did not register a case against Choudhary.

Bharti also referred to a series of recent incidents involving girls and women reported from different parts of Bihar, including Jamui, Samastipur, Banka, Madhepura and Darbhanga. She alleged that the incidents reflected concerns over women's safety in the state.

The controversy now centres on whether the police will formally take up Bharti's complaint and whether any legal proceedings will follow over the photograph shared by the Chief Minister. Any allegation of a POCSO violation would ultimately have to be examined under applicable law, based on the facts and evidence available to the authorities.