American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS

New ACHS Course Advances Education in Women's Hormonal Health

New online graduate course explores menstruation, fertility, nutrition, botanicals, and integrative approaches to women's hormonal health.

- Dr. Patricia Kaufman, Dean of Integrative Health and Nutrition at ACHSPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As women's health gains overdue attention from researchers, healthcare organizations, and employers, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is expanding access to specialized graduate education in women's hormonal health. ACHS has launched WHH 510 Integrative Modalities in Women's Hormonal Health: Menstruation and Fertility, a fully online graduate course examining hormonal health during the reproductive years through an evidence-informed, whole-person lens. The course addresses an expanding area of health and wellness education that includes menstrual physiology, reproductive conditions, preconception health, fertility, nutrition, botanicals, lifestyle practices, and mind-body approaches.The launch comes amid growing recognition of both the health impact and economic importance of women's health. Research from the World Economic Forum and McKinsey Health Institute estimates that closing the women's health gap could add at least $1 trillion annually to the global economy by 2040. The World Health Organization also reports that approximately one in six adults worldwide experiences infertility, underscoring the need for better information, research, education, and access to appropriate care.WHH 510 is now open for enrollment, with classes beginning October 22, 2026.Advancing Education in Women's Hormonal HealthMenstruation and fertility are fundamental areas of women's health, yet hormonal health can be complex and highly individual. Growing conversations around menstrual health, fertility, reproductive wellness, and hormonal health are creating a greater need for informed education among professionals working across health and wellness fields.WHH 510 provides graduate-level study of women's hormonal health during the reproductive years. Students examine menstruation and fertility through a whole-person perspective while developing a deeper understanding of hormonal health and integrative modalities relevant to this stage of life.“Women's hormonal health deserves evidence-informed education that recognizes the complexity of the body and the individuality of each person's experience,” said Dr. Patricia Kaufman, Dean of Integrative Health and Nutrition at ACHS.“WHH 510 offers an updated, applied learning opportunity for students to thoughtfully examine women's health during the reproductive years through an integrative whole-person perspective.”Meeting Growing Interest in Women's Health EducationAs women's health becomes an increasingly visible area of research, education, and public conversation, professionals across integrative health, nutrition, health and wellness coaching, herbal medicine, and related fields are encountering greater interest in hormonal health across the lifespan.WHH 510 is designed for professionals who want to expand their knowledge of women's hormonal health through structured, evidence-informed education. The fully online format provides students with the flexibility to pursue graduate-level study while balancing professional and personal commitments.“Women's hormonal health is a significant public health issue driving the need for evidence-informed education and trained practitioners with this specialization,” said Tracey Abell, President of ACHS.“ACHS is expanding this curriculum so our students can contribute thoughtfully to a field that has historically received too little research, investment, and attention.”WHH 510 builds on ACHS's longstanding focus on integrative health education while creating an additional opportunity for students interested in developing specialized knowledge in women's health and wellness.Enrollment is now open, with classes beginning October 22, 2026. Students interested in WHH 510 or related ACHS programs can connect with an ACHS Admissions Advisor to learn more about eligibility, enrollment, and available academic pathways.Learn more about WHH 510 Integrative Modalities in Women's Hormonal Health: Menstruation and Fertility:About American College of Healthcare SciencesFounded in 1978, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited online institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral education across areas including integrative health, herbal medicine, holistic nutrition, aromatherapy, and related health and wellness disciplines.ACHS is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). As a Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified, ACHS is dedicated to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for success in the evolving wellness workforceFor questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at....

Tracey Abell

American College of Healthcare Sciences

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New ACHS Course Advances Education in Women's Hormonal Health News Provided By American College of Healthcare Sciences September 25, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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