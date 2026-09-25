MANY Hands United For Impact Returns To Support United Way Of Bucks County

Local volunteers joined MANY to sort 172 boxes of donated goods and support United Way of Bucks County's newly opened facility.

- Dan JonesLEVITTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marketing Agency Near You (MANY) brought local business leaders, professionals, friends, and community members together on September 23, 2026 for the latest MANY Hands United for Impact volunteer event at United Way of Bucks County's newly opened facility.The volunteer day marked the group's return to the United Way location after MANY and its volunteers previously helped prepare the building ahead of its official opening. This time, the team focused on the warehouse, where volunteers opened, reviewed, sorted, and organized donated goods for United Way's storefront.By the end of the session, volunteers had processed 172 boxes of donated items.The storefront provides community members with access to needed goods in a welcoming environment. The volunteer team's work helped move donated products from the warehouse toward the shelves and closer to the individuals and families United Way serves.“MANY Hands United for Impact is about giving people a simple way to turn their time and willingness to help into something useful for the community,” said Dan Jones of Marketing Agency Near You.“One person sorting a box may seem like a small action. Put a room full of people together with a shared purpose, and suddenly 172 boxes are ready for their next step.”The September event brought together volunteers from businesses and organizations across the region, including Snapfire Automations, Reworld, Edward Jones, Forge Fiber Infrastructure, Aspire Success LLC, Beer-A-Rama, Blue Eyes & Beyond, Vericrest Private Wealth, PB Adjusting, JC Biz Doctor, United Way of Bucks County and Marketing Agency Near You. Friends of MANY joined the effort as well.The event continues a growing relationship between MANY and United Way of Bucks County. Volunteers previously contributed time to help prepare the organization's new location before it opened. Returning after the opening gave participants an opportunity to see the facility in operation and contribute directly to the systems supporting its community programs.For Marketing Agency Near You, the volunteer initiative reflects a broader commitment to connecting local professionals and businesses through service.MANY Hands United for Impact was created to make community participation accessible to people who want to contribute their time, skills, and energy alongside others. Events bring individuals from different businesses and backgrounds together around hands-on projects with local organizations.The September 23 event demonstrated what that model can accomplish. Each donated box required individual attention, from opening and reviewing its contents to sorting items and preparing them for placement in the storefront. Collectively, those individual tasks added up to 172 completed boxes in a single volunteer session.Marketing Agency Near You plans to continue MANY Hands United for Impact with future volunteer opportunities and community partnerships.Local professionals, business owners, organizations, and community members interested in participating can follow Marketing Agency Near You for announcements about upcoming MANY Hands United for Impact events.For more information about Marketing Agency Near You, its community involvement, and upcoming opportunities, visit manyresults.

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MANY Hands United for Impact Returns to Support United Way of Bucks County News Provided By Marketing Agency Near You September 25, 2026, 15:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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