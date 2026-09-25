Crypto News: Remittix Unveils The BINANCE500 Rewards Offer As Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $150,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has introduced BINANCE500, a limited rewards campaign advertising a 500% RTX bonus on qualifying presale purchases. The promotion follows the project's $32 million fundraising milestone and the confirmation of 24 November 2026 as the scheduled RTX token-launch date.









BINANCE500 is available for a stated seven-day period and is subject to the conditions published through the official Remittix platform. The campaign name does not constitute evidence of a Binance listing, investment or commercial partnership.

BINANCE500 Opens During the Final Remittix Countdown

RTX remains priced at $0.21, with $0.46 identified as the price of the final presale stage. Remittix has set a $36 million hard cap and reports participation from more than 40,000 contributors.

The project has also released an upgraded investor dashboard designed to provide clearer access to contribution history, RTX allocations, stage information and promotional activity. Remittix advises users to rely exclusively on official links, avoid unsolicited token-claim messages and never share private keys or recovery phrases.

Although the rewards campaign creates a short-term incentive, Remittix is positioning its ecosystem as the longer-term reason to hold RTX. PayFi is being developed for crypto-to-bank settlement across more than 30 fiat currencies. Remittix Markets is already live with hundreds of perpetual pairs and more than $50 million in reported trading volume.

The Remittix wallet is available on iOS with over 10,000 reported downloads. An Android release is planned, while Remittix Earn is in final testing with advertised yields reaching 22% APY on selected holdings.

Promotional allocations may be subject to distribution or vesting conditions. Participants should review the published campaign terms before estimating how many tokens may be transferable at launch. The advertised bonus should not be interpreted as a guaranteed investment return or a substitute for evaluating RTX tokenomics.

Bitcoin Forecasts Reflect Renewed Market Optimism

Bitcoin was trading near $84,900 at the time of writing after recently reaching an eight-month high above $87,000. The rally has been supported by ETF inflows, corporate purchases and improving risk appetite.

Published bullish forecasts have placed Bitcoin at $150,000 during the current or extended market cycle. That figure is not a present market price or assured outcome. From approximately $84,900, BTC would need to gain about 77% to reach $150,000.

The forecast depends on continued institutional demand, favourable regulation, stable macroeconomic conditions and sustained investor confidence. Other published outlooks remain considerably lower, illustrating the range of uncertainty surrounding long-term Bitcoin projections.

Remittix Positions for a Broader Crypto Rotation

Bitcoin's recovery may improve conditions for new launches if capital begins rotating toward smaller utility projects. Remittix is approaching that environment with products already operating and a fixed date for token-market access.

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About Remittix

Remittix is developing an integrated PayFi ecosystem encompassing crypto-to-bank transfers, perpetual markets, mobile asset management and planned earning services. RTX is scheduled to launch on 24 November 2026.

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