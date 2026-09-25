Don't Compare Yourself With Others: Gujarat CM Tells Youth

MENAFN - IANS) Bhavnagar, Sep 25 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday urged young people to develop skills, gain practical knowledge and contribute to the government's vision of "Viksit Bharat-2047", while stressing that development must extend beyond major cities to villages and every section of society.

Addressing students at a 'Yuva Samvad' programme at Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University, Patel said youth could play an important role in nation-building and creating a better society through skill development, positive thinking, sensitivity and self-confidence.

The interaction was organised under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service.

Students raised questions on employment, education, agriculture, healthcare, sports, women's empowerment, cybercrime, de-addiction, infrastructure and "Viksit Bharat-2047".

"Viksit Bharat would not be achieved only through the development of major cities, but by ensuring that development opportunities and the benefits of government schemes reach villages and every citizen," he said.

He also urged young people not only to make use of government schemes themselves but to help needy people and friends access them.

Highlighting employment opportunities emerging in Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), Patel called on youth to acquire technical skills suited to the requirements of upcoming industries.

"The government is working with companies to provide skill development training, particularly in sectors such as semiconductors," he asserted.

On physical and mental well-being, the Chief Minister advised young people not to compare themselves with others and said they should move ahead according to their own abilities.

“If success is not achieved, one should make another attempt,” he said, while highlighting yoga and positive thinking for maintaining a healthy mind and body.

Responding to a question on agriculture, Patel said modern farming methods, suitable seeds, technology and equipment could help young people improve their own farms and contribute to agricultural development in their villages.

He encouraged students to supplement classroom learning with practical experience by visiting model farms and exploring value addition of agricultural produce.

On cybercrime, Patel highlighted government initiatives to create awareness among students about cybersecurity and online fraud.

On sports, he said: "Sports infrastructure is being developed across Gujarat, and government support is there for projects to develop hockey and other sports facilities in Bhavnagar."

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of women's participation in policy-making and highlighted efforts to increase their representation in local self-government institutions.

"Learning other languages is important, but there should be no hesitation in speaking one's mother tongue," he said.

Patel expressed confidence that the youth could make a significant contribution to nation-building through skills, positive thinking, sensitivity and self-confidence.