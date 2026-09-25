Pandion Optimization Alliance Acquires Yankee Alliance's Non-Acute Affiliate Business

Transaction will expand Pandion's non-acute healthcare presence and provides transitioning members with enhanced purchasing resources and dedicated support

- Travis HeiderROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pandion Optimization Alliance (“Pandion”), a leading group purchasing organization (“GPO”), today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the non-acute affiliate business of Yankee Alliance. The transaction will expand Pandion's national footprint and strengthening its position in the non-acute healthcare market.As Yankee Alliance transitions out of its non-acute affiliate business, participating organizations will move to Pandion. Members will maintain access to group purchasing opportunities while gaining the additional scale, resources, supplier relationships and member support available through Pandion.“This is an exciting opportunity to welcome Yankee Alliance members to Pandion and build on the value they have received through group purchasing,” said Travis Heider, President and CEO of Pandion.“Our priority is to make this transition as seamless as possible while providing these organizations with the purchasing scale, resources and dedicated support Pandion has built over more than a century. We look forward to helping these members identify new opportunities to reduce costs and optimize their purchasing.”Founded in 1925, Pandion helps organizations simplify purchasing, access competitive supplier programs and realize greater value from their procurement spend. Today, Pandion serves organizations nationwide through a broad portfolio of supplier contracts spanning healthcare, foodservice, pharmacy, business services and other direct and indirect spend categories.The transaction builds on Pandion's continued focus on expanding its presence in the non-acute healthcare market. It also represents another step in the company's broader growth strategy following the strategic growth investment from Bregal Sagemount announced in July 2026. That investment included a multi-hundred-million-dollar commitment to support further M&A and strategic growth initiatives as Pandion expands its purchasing scale, supplier relationships and national reach.“As we focused on ensuring ongoing value to our non-acute affiliate business,” said Larry Kaufman, President & CEO of Yankee Alliance,“our priority was to identify an organization that could bring continuity while continuing to invest in the resources and support needed by these members. Pandion's focus on the non-acute market, purchasing scale, and commitment to member service make it well positioned to support these organizations and an obvious choice for Yankee Alliance.”Pandion will work closely with Yankee Alliance and participating organizations throughout the transition to provide continuity and support, while introducing members to the broader contracts, services and resources available through Pandion.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About Pandion Optimization Alliance:Pandion Optimization Alliance is a leading group purchasing organization that leverages billions in buying power to provide members with access to cost savings and spend management solutions. Throughout its 101-year history, Pandion has maintained a steadfast commitment to bringing organizations together and harnessing their collective power for the benefit of all. By partnering with the nation's best suppliers and maintaining a diverse contract portfolio, Pandion helps businesses optimize their direct and indirect procurement spend categories. With a growing national footprint fuelled by strategic acquisitions and an expanding portfolio of contracts and services, Pandion continues to strengthen its ability to deliver greater value and purchasing power to members across the country.For more information, visit .

Morgan Reddy

Pandion Optimization Alliance

+1 888-732-4282

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pandion Optimization Alliance Acquires Yankee Alliance's Non-Acute Affiliate Business News Provided By Pandion Optimization Alliance September 25, 2026, 14:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.