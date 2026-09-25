Meg Reynolds Discusses Physician Burnout And Meditation With VCOM Students In Blacksburg, Virginia

Presentation at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine focuses on stress, self-care and sustainable practices for future physicians

- Meg Reynolds

BLACKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia-based Vedic Meditation teacher Meg Reynolds recently spoke with students at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine's Virginia campus in Blacksburg about physician burnout, chronic stress and the importance of developing sustainable self-care practices before entering the most demanding stages of a medical career.

The presentation focused on the pressures that make medicine particularly vulnerable to burnout, including long hours, intense cognitive demands, time pressure, emotional strain and the responsibility of making high-stakes decisions.

Reynolds discussed meditation as one practical tool future physicians can consider as part of a broader approach to stress management and personal well-being.

“Medicine asks an extraordinary amount of physicians mentally, emotionally and physically,” Reynolds said.“If we expect doctors to care for others at a consistently high level, they need tools to care for themselves.”

Addressing Physician Burnout Before Clinical Practice

Burnout has become a persistent concern across the medical profession, and the pressures associated with medicine often begin well before physicians enter full-time practice.

Medical students must manage demanding coursework, examinations, clinical training and increasing responsibility while preparing for careers that require sustained attention and sound decision-making under pressure.

Reynolds' discussion encouraged VCOM students to view self-care as an ongoing professional practice rather than something to address only after stress has become difficult to manage.

Meditation was presented as one efficient and impactful part of that approach.

Vedic Meditation is designed to be incorporated into daily life and practiced without forcing concentration or attempting to suppress thoughts. For students preparing to enter demanding healthcare environments, the goal is not to eliminate stress entirely, but to establish practical habits that support regular rest and recovery.

The presentation also emphasized that meditation is not a substitute for medical or mental health treatment. Instead, it can serve as one personal wellness practice within a broader approach to physician well-being.

Supporting the People Who Care for Others

The central theme of the VCOM discussion was that sustainable healthcare depends in part on the well-being of the people providing it.

Physicians routinely direct their attention toward patients, families, diagnoses and complex medical decisions. Over time, that sustained outward focus can make it easy for personal recovery and self-care to become secondary.

Introducing wellness practices during medical school gives future physicians an opportunity to establish those habits before the pressures of residency and clinical practice intensify.

The event reflects a broader conversation within medical education about how to prepare physicians not only to provide effective patient care, but also to sustain themselves throughout demanding careers.

Reynolds also acknowledged McKenzie Milstead, Dr. Magalhaes and Dr. Bhagtani for facilitating the discussion and helping bring greater attention to physician well-being among VCOM students.

About Meg Reynolds

Meg Reynolds is an international Vedic Meditation expert, teacher and coach based in Virginia, with approximately 30 years of daily meditation practice.

In addition to practicing meditation for 30 years, Reynolds has completed two years of advanced training to become a Vedic Meditation teacher including over three months spent living in India training with Masters of the tradition. Reynolds also holds a Master of Education degree from the University of Virginia with a focus on Social and Emotional Learning.

Through Meg Reynolds Meditation, she teaches individuals and groups in Virginia and beyond, helping people incorporate meditation into demanding professional and personal lives. Her work includes meditation instruction, coaching, group programs and retreats, with teaching available in Crozet, Orange and the greater Charlottesville area.

For more information, visit megreynolds.

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Meg Reynolds Discusses Physician Burnout and Meditation with VCOM Students in Blacksburg, Virginia News Provided By Honest Oak SEO September 25, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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