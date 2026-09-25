Attappadi: Police Destroy Over 7,300 Ganja Plants After 7-Hour Trek! Read On

Palakkad: Police have uncovered another massive ganja plantation in Attappadi. They found and destroyed a whopping 7,300 cannabis plants. The illegal farming was happening in two different spots on the Ponnakkal hill in Puthur panchayat. The police team had to trek for over seven hours through steep and dangerous hills to reach the spot and destroy the plants.

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Between Ponnakkal hill and Anganyan Chola, the cops found around 1,600 ganja saplings. These plants were about one and a half months old and were planted across 160 beds. On the eastern side of Ponnakkal hill, they discovered another 5,700 fully grown and flowering ganja plants spread across 475 beds. The police destroyed all of them on the spot.

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The smugglers were actually using a proper drip irrigation system to grow these cannabis plants. Puthur police have now intensified their investigation to track down and arrest the people who planted them.