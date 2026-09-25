Tech Can't Replace On-Field Decision-Making Need To Blend With Old-School Methods: Zaheer Khan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Asserting that modern cricket technology cannot substitute human presence of mind during high-pressure match situations, newly-appointed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Zaheer Khan said his coaching philosophy revolves around empowering players and balancing data with old-school, on-field adaptability.

On Monday, five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions CSK announced Zaheer as their new head coach after Stephen Fleming left the role in July. Being at CSK will also mark Zaheer's first stint as head coach of a cricket team. "A good listener, realistic, and very empowering (as a coach). I think it's about understanding the pressures and the new dynamics of T20.

“The game is evolving with every year passing by, and it's about staying ahead of the curve. So, when I look back, what CSK has achieved over the years is predominantly staying ahead of the curve, understanding and adapting to different situations," Zaheer said in a video posted on the franchise's YouTube account on Friday.

Before coming to CSK, Zaheer served as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 and was with the Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022 as director of cricket and later became global head of development.

"That's something which was standing out right throughout the years. So, it's about building on that. It's about evolving with the changing times and creating that faith within the whole group to take things forward," added Zaheer, the 2011 ODI World Cup winner.

Cautioning young players against relying excessively on analytics, Zaheer stated that real-time situational awareness remains the single most critical factor once a cricketer steps onto the field.

"I think when you talk about youngsters, when you're looking at cricket, it's about what you do on the field. It's about how quickly you understand and adapt.

“One thing which I've been very vocal about in modern-day cricket is the technology playing a big role, and it's taking away a whole lot from on-ground thinking. The adaptability, the situational awareness - all those kinds of aspects that you talk about and for youngsters, it's very important to keep up with that.

"So, for me, it's about encouraging conversations and learning through those conversations. It's something which is, in a way, very old-school thinking. But I think if you're able to balance what's happening currently with the decision-making on the field, it'll work as a good blend to achieve something special," he added.

Elaborating further on the limitations of technology, Zaheer pointed out that no software can replicate common sense or guide a player through dynamic game shifts. "It's very important that you use the technology, data, and analyse things. But when it comes to actually going out there on the field and doing it, you've got to have that presence of mind.

“You've got to be able to layer it with various aspects, be it the pressures that play on, be it the situation, and sometimes the common sense that you have to use. It's something that goes differently with every game. Every game is not going to be comparable to the previous one with regard to a particular situation.

“So, I think that's something tech will not be able to take you there. You don't yet have a tech who is moving with you as the game is moving along. So, in the field, it's you who is in charge, and it's you who is going to take that decision. So, you've got to be ready with that kind of approach and attitude," he asserted.

Laying out his immediate roadmap for CSK in IPL 2025, Zaheer stressed that former captain MS Dhoni's guidance will remain pivotal while working alongside a young captain in Ruturaj Gaikwad and a settled squad. "Well, I think, like I mentioned, conversations and understanding. It's a settled franchise. It's been years; a lot of processes are already in place.

“So, MS guidance, I think, is going to be very crucial. You look at the team management's vision. That is something which is going to be equally important in how you're setting the whole vision with regard to going forward from here. It's a new setup. So, there's going to be some learning. So, you talk about all those.

“The young captain, how he's going to shoulder the responsibility. How he's going to empower himself and the experience in the squad. How you can make them the leaders in their own way as a think tank to take things forward for this franchise," he concluded.