Astra Service Partners Is Now Orion Services Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUPERIOR, Colo., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astra Service Partners and Orion Services Group are coming together under a single name: Orion Services Group. Orion formed the Astra Service Partners platform in 2021 as the support team for the heavy mechanical, HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration companies in the Orion Services Group network. Orion Services Group is the forever home for the world's best commercial and industrial skilled trades businesses.

The Astra Service Partners brand will be sunset as the Astra and Orion teams join, fostering agility and collaboration across the combined team. Together, as Orion Services Group, the unified team can better serve its companies and their team members across all industries in the skilled trades, including the heavy mechanical, HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration companies in the network.

The Orion Services Group team is committed to its mission to build a forever company that creates opportunity for exceptional people in the commercial and industrial skilled trades.

Companies in the Orion Services Group network will continue to operate under their local brands with direct access to the resources and development tools of the Orion network, including Orion University, the network's learning and development engine.

“We are incredibly proud of what we've built over the past five years at Astra and deeply grateful to the team members who made it possible. At the same time, we believe our journey is just getting started, and the best is yet to come. When Isaiah asked me to build the Astra platform, we were a lean but powerful crew. Now, both teams have grown significantly. By unifying today, we have an even greater opportunity to expand our impact in the communities we serve and continue building a lasting, forever company. Operating under one name, our team can carry this work forward while supporting our companies with the full strength of the broader network behind them. By coming together, we are honoring what Astra has built while creating the strongest possible foundation for the future,” said Alberto Gomez, President of Orion Services Group and former Chief Executive Officer of Astra Service Partners.

“I'm grateful to the leaders and teammates who have built Astra and the exceptional businesses in our network. As we move forward together under the Orion name, our commitment remains the same: to help our businesses thrive and create opportunity for the people in them. We're bringing our teams together to better support our leaders and the people serving our customers every day. I'm excited to keep building together,” said Isaiah Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Services Group.

About Orion Services Group

Orion Services Group is the forever home for businesses in the commercial and industrial skilled trades. By growing companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them, Orion Services Group is building market-leading companies in multiple service sectors. Learn more at orionservicesgroup.com.



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