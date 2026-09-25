Greenland Mines Expands European Investor Access With Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frankfurt listing complements Nasdaq presence and advances the Company's North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Greenland Mines Ltd (“Greenland Mines” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: GRML; FSE: HK6), a Greenland-focused mineral resource development company, today announced that its common shares are now listed and trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol HK6. The listing provides European investors with an additional venue to access Greenland Mines shares and complements the Company's principal Nasdaq listing. No new shares are being issued in connection with the Frankfurt listing.

“Greenland Mines is building a transatlantic critical-minerals company, and Frankfurt is a natural next step,” said Bo Møller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines Ltd.“Our projects sit at the intersection of Greenland, North America and Europe at a time when allied nations are increasingly focused on securing resilient, responsible sources of rare earths and critical metals. Nasdaq gives us a strong U.S. platform; Frankfurt expands our reach directly into Europe.”

The listing also complements Greenland Mines' membership in the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA) and advances the Company's broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy, which is intended to connect Greenland's mineral resources with allied capital, infrastructure, processing pathways and industrial demand across North America and Europe. Greenland Mines is advancing Sarfartoq, its Southwest Greenland rare-earth project focused on neodymium and praseodymium, and Skaergaard, its East Greenland gold, palladium, platinum and critical-metals project.

“Greenland is becoming increasingly important to the economic and security interests of the United States and Europe,” Stensgaard added.“We believe Greenland Mines can be part of that solution-developing strategic resources in an allied jurisdiction and helping build more diversified critical-mineral supply chains on both sides of the Atlantic.”



About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“potential,”“could,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“estimate,”“objective” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration, resource-estimation, metallurgical, engineering, environmental, social, permitting, logistical, infrastructure, financing, commodity-price, market, counterparty and execution risks; the availability and level of participation of advisory board members; changes to planned programs and timelines; the Company's ability to obtain required approvals and financing; and risks described in documents filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that studies, applications, partnerships, transactions, development decisions or production will occur on the timing contemplated or at all.

Readers should carefully consider these factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's SEC filings. All information in this press release is provided as of its date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

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